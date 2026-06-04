As the Ovens and King Football Netball League season reaches the midway mark of season 2026, let’s take a look at the top goal kickers and shooters in each grade of football and netball as they prepare for the all-important run into finals.

Senior football

Harry Moran (Greta) – 45 goals; Michael Newton (Whorouly) – 44; Corey Smith (North Wangaratta) – 32; David McDonald (Moyhu) – 26; Luke Quirk (Bright) – 25.

A grade netball

Amy Starzer (Bonnie Doon) – 351 goals; Kaylee Allan (Tarrawingee) – 323; Abbey Forrest (Whorouly) – 314; Taylah Reidy (Greta) – 236; Jada Ryan (King Valley) – 190.

Reserves football

Jakeb Meyer (Whorouly) – 35 goals; Dylan C Savage (Tarrawingee) – 32; Angus Kennedy (Greta) – 25; Luke Jenkins (Bonnie Doon) – 17; Will Phillips (Tarrawingee), Daniel Buchan (North Wangaratta) – 16.

B grade netball

Emily Costenaro (Whorouly) – 199 goals; Jemma Smith (Benalla All Blacks) – 177; Kelsey Rigg (Greta) – 174; Emmeline Evans (Bonnie Doon) – 169; Poppy Broomhall (Goorambat) – 166.

B reserve netball

Mia Lynch (Bright), Eloise Sheridan (Whorouly) – 246 goals; Charli Purcell (Bonnie Doon) – 201; Charlotte Aitchison (Milawa) – 169; Ella Murray (North Wangaratta) – 167; Emilee Bell (Moyhu) – 157.

17 and under netball

Keira Thornton (Bonnie Doon) – 374 goals; Danielle Ford (Moyhu) – 235; Carla Flanigan (Greta) – 207; Sophie Gillham (Bright) – 205; Keira Brown (Benalla All Blacks) – 181.

15 and under netball

Millie Johnson (Whorouly) – 244 goals; Harper Robertson (Benalla All Blacks) – 238; Lola Crook (Benalla All Blacks) – 237; Chelsea Canning (Milawa) – 211; Macey Thornton (Bonnie Doon) – 201.