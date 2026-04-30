The SS&A Ovens and Murray Football Netball League have revealed their extended senior interleague squad a month out from the much-anticipated clash with Bendigo FNL.

The O&M named the 53-man squad on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the match at Queen Elizabeth Oval, Bendigo on Saturday, 23 May.

There will be three interleague training sessions in the lead up to the event: Tuesday, 5 May at Lavington Sportsground No. 2 Oval from 6.15pm; Tuesday, 12 May at Lavington Sportsground No. 2 Oval from 6.15pm; and Wednesday, 20 May at John Foord Oval, Corowa from 6.15 pm.

The senior interleague squad will be coached by Jake Sharp, who led the O&M to victory in 2025 over the Goulburn Valley League.

All 10 clubs in the O&M are represented in the extended squad.

Locally, Rovers Will Christie, Charles Ledger, Justin Lewis, Alex McCarthy, Jace McQuade and Noah Scholte are named, while Cameron Barrett, Harrison Hewitt, Xavier Laverty, Jack Mapleson and Jett Roberts from the Magpies have earned selection.

The under 18’s football and Open, 17 and under and 15 and under netball squads will be announced in the coming days.

2026 senior OMFNL football squad

Cameron Barrett (Wang), Alex Bennett (Lav), Nick Bracher (Raid), Tom Bracher (Raid), Kaelan Bradtke (Cor), Noah Bradshaw (Wod), Reuben Bourke (Wod), Will Chandler (Cor), Will Christie (Rov), Harvey Cribbes (Raid), Simon Curtis (Myrt), Shaun Driscoll (Lav), Jaxon East (Myrt), Jack Elliott (Yar), Tom Forrest (Cor), Zac Fraser (Yar), Bailey Frauenfelder (Yar), Foster Gardiner (NA), Jake Gaynor (Alb), James Georgialis (Raid), Billy Glanville (Lav), Jack Glanville (Lav), Hudson Garoni (Wod), Harrison Hewitt (Wang), Jai Hymus (Wod), Adam Jorgensen (Wod), Charles Ledger (Rov), Xavier Lavery (Wang), Patrick Lavis (Cor), Justin Lewis (Rov), Jack Mapleson (Wang), Alex McCarthy (Rov), Liam McCarthy (Cor), Ashton McPherson (Myrt), Jace McQuade (Rov), Charlie Morrison (Wod), Josh Muraca (Myrt), Tim Oosterhoff (Lav), Tom O’Sullivan (Wod), Jack Penny (NA), James Pope (NA), Ty Quade (Alb), Will Reinhold (Yar), Jett Roberts (Wang), Ben Rigoni (NA), Archer Scammell (Raid), Noah Scholte (Rov), Riley Smith (Myrt), Cooper Thomason (Myrt), Mat Walker (Alb).