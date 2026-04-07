An approach from Wangaratta's Project 365 has resulted in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League introducing a mental health round in 2026.

Scheduled for 27 and 28 June, the round will take in the season's second Wangaratta derby between the Rovers and Magpies.

The round 11 Sunday clash will be preceded by a gathering at Apex Park and a walk to the Rovers ground, aimed at generating the vital check-ins promoted by Project 365 as part of its mental health awareness efforts.

"It’s incredible to have arguably one of the biggest country football/netball leagues partnering with what we do and stand for, and helping to spread the message across the region," Project 365 board member Steve Manning said.

O&M general manager Kane Arendarcikas said the league had worked since 2023 with Outside the Locker Room, a mental health program which would continue as its wellbeing partner in offering education and support to members and volunteers.

He said when the league was approached about the possibility of instituting a dedicated mental health round, sparked by an impassioned Facebook post last year from Project 365 founder Pete Rourke, it was seen as "a perfect fit".

"We're pretty excited about the addition of the mental health round involving Project 365, which will be something new for the calendar," Kane said.

"It gives us, as a competition and a community, the opportunity for promotion through our clubs and beyond.

"Outside the Locker Room and Project 365 have the same motivation - to promote positive mental health, and the mental health round just made sense for our league.

"Project 365 will organise some activations at the various games, leading to the main day with the Wangaratta derby on the Sunday, which will be a radio broadcast game, enabling further promotion of the message.

"We want this to be a staple on the calendar, and I can see it growing very quickly."

Funds raised through donations made during the special round will be directed to mental health first aid scholarships for each club, working to ensure they have members trained to recognise and assist in situations impacting mental health.

Steve said the impact of involving the O&M's football/netball clubs, and the potential ripple effect due to their broad reach through the community, would be a boon for the region.

"Especially using the derby between the two Wangaratta clubs as the main event; historically these clubs hate each other, but they're going to walk together side-by-side on this day in support of mental health," he said.

"The concept itself is only in its early days, but it's something we hope people across the region will add to their calendar.

"There is so much potential in the 'Wang's Walk and Talk' idea."

Steve said Wangaratta-based O&M board member Brett Anderson had been a strong advocate for the initiative.

"He's done a power of work speaking to all the clubs," he said.

Pete Rourke said it was as important as ever to spread the Project 365 message.

"When we first started, seven lives were being lost a day to suicide; now it's nine lives a day, so the numbers are going in the wrong direction," he said.

"If we can have someone, through each of the O&M clubs, to keep those conversations going, hopefully we can make a difference.

"We'd love people to support the clubs in this, and even if they are not into footy, to show up and walk with us on the day in Wangaratta."

* If this media article causes you any distress, please phone Lifeline on 131 114 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.