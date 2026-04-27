The ANZAC Day round was spread across the weekend, meaning it was a new look for O&K footy fans, treated to four matches on Sunday.

Over at Greta, the Blues were dominant in both attack and defence, absolutely blowing Goorambat off the park by 130 points.

The Bats were kept scoreless by a surging Greta outfit, with one-way traffic heading the Blues way for the four quarters as Greta powered to a 26.10 (166) to 5.6 (36) win.

An 11-goal-to-one first half was the tale of the tape, as Greta’s mids and forwards worked in perfect harmony too deliver the ball cleanly inside their forward 50.

Goorambat were kept scoreless in the first quarter, and limited to just three scoring shots in the second term as Greta went into the rooms confident with their 11.5 (71) to 1.2 (8) lead.

The damage kept coming in the second half, and while the Bats generated eight scoring shots after the break, they were no match for the Blues, who booted 10 goals in the third term alone.

Greta’s Harry Moran slammed on 10 goals, further distancing himself in the league goalkicking charts, while Cody Crawford (five goals), Chris O’Connor (five goals), Kyle Collisson, and Sam Newton proving influential for the home side.

For Goorambat, Victor Butler was named best on ground, while Jonty Priest was the team’s only multiple goalkicker.

Over at Benalla, Tarrawingee came from behind over a hungry Panthers outfit who had their measure all day.

After trailing by almost three goals at the final break, the Bulldogs ran out winners 10.18 (78) to 11.7 (73).

Benalla jumped out of the gates early, leading by 14 points at quarter time, before Tarrawingee started finding the ball.

The Bulldogs could’ve taken the lead at half-time, were it not for errors in front of goal, trailing 5.10 (40) to Benalla’s 7.6 (48) at the main break.

Benalla kept ahead through the third quarter, but fell down in the final term.

Sam Cox was best on ground for Benalla, while Tarrawingee’s Clay Crimmins (three goals) Jordan Allan and Hugh Amery (two each) presented well inside forward 50.

Moyhu continued their sterling start to the season with a 21-point win over King Valley at Whitfield.

After the hoppers tore out to a four-goal lead early, King Valley pegged it back well and found themselves back in the game at three quarter time, with scores level at 10.10 (70) apiece.

Ultimately, Moyhu’s midfield had just enough class to will the ball forward, and their goalkickers did the rest.

Bailey Zimmermann kicked five for the Hoppers, while Connor Leslie, Scott Jansen and Dylan Browne were among the best for the Roos.

Up the mountain Bright handed Milawa their third loss of the season, coming up trumps 12.6 (78) to the Dees’ 7.10 (52).

Despite momentum turning late in the game and Milawa fighting hard until the final siren, the Mountain Men’s dominance through the first half set the game up for the home side.

Clay Cambridge-Dillon was best on ground for the home side, while David Mundi, Xavier Ham and Jordan Madden fought hard for Milawa.