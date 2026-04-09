The GOAT of Australian cricket is on his way to Wangaratta, Shepparton and Echuca to share both his cricketing skills and leadership insights with young aspiring cricketers, their families and the local community.

Renowned international off-spinner Nathan Lyon is bringing his ‘Have You Got What It Takes’ Regional Tour, presented by Westpac, to Wangaratta on April 14 where he’ll hold a Student Leaders Summit aimed at all young people in the community; cricket clinic; and Parents, Players and Clubs Evening Forum.

But they don't come cheap.

While the cricket clinic is fully booked there are still tickets available to the other events, starting from $100 to attend the so-called Student Leaders Summit, and $67 for U18 and $87 adults for the Business Leaders Roundtable.

Nathan then goes to Shepparton on 15 April and Echuca 16 April where he’ll host the same events.

Nathan made his Test debut for Australia in 2011 and holds the record for the most Test wickets taken by an Australian off-spin bowler.

In 2025, he became the nation’s second highest Test wicket taker of all time and now ranks sixth in the world for Test cricket with more than 500 wickets.

He said the idea for the regional tour came from a desire to give back to the game that had given him so much.

“Cricket has provided so many great experiences on and off the field, and all around the world, and I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a long career in the game I love. I’ve learned and grown so much during this time and I’m really keen to share that with the next generation,” Nathan said.

“I was lucky enough to grow up in the regional town of Young, and play my first cricket there, so I know how important it is to bring sporting development opportunities to rural and regional locations and appreciate the passion there is for cricket in these areas.”

As well as his cricketing skills, Nathan has much to share around leadership and professional development, having been one of Australia’s leading players for well over a decade and now enjoying the chance to mentor younger cricketers.

At his sessions, he is joined by his renowned leadership coach, David Stewart, from Reach Your Pinnacle International.

“The cricket world is so competitive, just like any other professional arena, so aside from the cricket skills you need to ascend the career ladder, you also need to develop mental strength, resilience, interpersonal communication and leadership attributes,” Nathan said.

“Leadership is something we’re all capable of, and the skills that make you a good leader also benefit so many other aspects of your life.

"I never considered myself a leader when selected for the Australian Test cricket team, but there was one occasion that changed that, and I’m keen to share that experience with the communities I visit.

“The most valuable leadership lessons may not come from the biggest moments, but it’s in the big moments those lessons really matter.

"And just simple things you can do every day can develop those skills and determine what people see.”

At the evening catch-up with parents, players and clubs, Nathan has the chance to reinforce the enormous value of grassroots sporting organisations, and the crucial role parents, carers and clubs play in nurturing the next generation of cricket stars.

“I always dreamed of playing for Australia, and I know eventually having the opportunity to play in front of big crowds was the outcome of the work that not only I did, but that my family, coaches and every club I played for put in as well,” he said.

In Wangaratta, the Student Leaders Summit is from 11.30pm to 1pm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, and the Parents, Players and Clubs Evening is from 7pm to 9.30pm at the convention centre.

Registrations and tickets are essential for each event, so to secure your place go to https://collections.humanitix.com/have-you-got-what-it-takes-tour-april-june-2026 where each location and individual events are listed.

Attendees at the Student Summit will receive a Personal Leadership Playbook, and all event attendees will receive a free Season Pass Membership to Nathan’s platform – Goatdverse.com.

There will also be plenty of opportunity for photos and autographs with Nathan at each event.

Attendance is open to students, emerging leaders, young athletes, parents, sporting clubs, schools, business owners, and community members.

Attendees will also receive a Goatdverse Season Pass, a free membership giving ongoing access to leadership and mindset content, and the Goatdverse community.