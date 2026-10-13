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One shot thriller sets up a happy day all round on the lawn

<p>GREAT START: Barb McDonald helped the Wangaratta A4 team to an opening round win on their home lawn on Saturday. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>GREAT START: Barb McDonald helped the Wangaratta A4 team to an opening round win on their home lawn on Saturday. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

GREAT START: Barb McDonald helped the Wangaratta A4 team to an opening round win on their home lawn on Saturday. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie

Wangaratta lawn bowlers had a clean sweep of wins in pennant competition
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026

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