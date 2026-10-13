One shot thriller sets up a happy day all round on the lawn

A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 opened the season with a nail-biting last end one shot win at Wodonga on Saturday. Wangaratta had opened up a sizeable lead early in the match and held a comfortable fifteen shot buffer at the halfway mark before the home side mounted a comeback. All looked lost for the visitors as Wodonga forged ahead and led by four shots with just three ends remaining. Tim Cromie, Mark Allan, Gary Fenlon and Kylie Alexander (15-20) managed to win three shots on their last end to reduce the deficit to just a single shot. Wangaratta’s fate now rested in the hands of Victorian representative young guns Koby Cromie and Charlie Boswood who along with Darryl Coventry and Phil Davern (18-11) would play the last two ends of the match against Duane Crow’s Wodonga rink. A single shot to Wangaratta on the penultimate end tied the scores and set up a last end thriller. Wodonga held shot before Boswood produced some magic to sit the Wodonga bowl out and leave Wangaratta holding game with just two bowls each from Cromie and Crow to come. Cromie covered behind the head before Crow missed both conversion shots leaving Wangaratta one shot winners. Adrian Pantling, Aaron Braden, Laurie McDonald and Trevor Selwood won (21-17), while Maurie Braden’s rink lost (17-22) Final scores: Wangaratta 14 pts 71 shots def Wodonga 4 pts 70 shots. Next week Wangaratta will host Rutherglen A4: Wangaratta Hourigan’s Butchery A4 opened the season with a win at home against Commercial Club on Saturday. Richard Hermassoo, Terry Johnson, Barb McDonald and Leon Quartermain came from two shots down to win eight of their last nine ends to post a (25-15) win, while Brian Challman, Jan Morton, Richie Allan and Greg McDonald scored two shots on the last end to win (18-16). Peter Selwood (16-20) and Terry Corrigan (14-19) both had narrow losses. Final scores: Wangaratta 14 pts 73 def Commercial Club 4 pts 70 shots Wangaratta will travel to Wodonga next week. A5: Wangaratta Luminosity A5 were way too strong for visitors Wodonga on Saturday. Ken Essenhigh, Chris Bell, Neil Jensen and Trent McDonald lost by the barest of margins (19-20), but big wins to Gary King, Gayle King, Ann Keen and Ryan Mullavey (23-9) and Nev Jones, Ric Chivers, Ros Howard and Tyson Chivers (22-10) saw the home side win by 25 shots. Final scores: Wangaratta 12 pts 64 def Wodonga 2 pts 39 shots Wangaratta will travel to Chiltern next week. B2: Wangaratta WinSec B5 started the season with a good win over home team Corowa Civic on Saturday. John Knight, Bruce Desmond, Bobby McCalman and Sheryl Keir were Wangaratta’s best with a big (33-18) win, while Lyn Kahlefeldt, Graeme Norman, Ron McAuliffe and Di Worthington had a solid (23-14) rink win. Mick Lennane’s rink went down (10-25). Final scores: Wangaratta 12 pts 66 shots def Corowa Civic 2 pts 57 shots. Wangaratta hosts Club Mulwala next week.