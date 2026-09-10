One year later: ripping rematch between Lions and Bombers

The more things change, the more they stay the same – we’ve got a grand final rematch in the A grade decider, and it’s set to be explosive. Whorouly and Bonnie Doon will once again share the court for the honour of being crowned A grade premiers, but not everything is the same as it was 12 months ago. Last year, Whorouly was the underdog, the scrappy outfit who pushed the clear favourites all match and came up just short. Now, they’re the favourites, advancing through to the grand final without losing or drawing a match all year, with stars across the court and a hunger to take home the cup. Whorouly coach Kelly Cousins said to have another opportunity for a flag was very significant. “Obviously, we weren’t happy with the result last year, so to be able to have another chance to rewrite our ending is really special,” she said. Between the shooting prowess of Abbey Forrest and Katie Ivone, and the defensive titans of Sally Wood and Laura Keighran, as well as Fay Morgan medallist Jess Allen, the Lions aren’t short of talent. However, they face the old enemy in Bonnie Doon, and Cousins was under no illusion it would be a walk in the park. “Bonnie Doon is a quality side and definitely a team you can never count out, especially in a final,” she said. “Their biggest strength is probably the experience they have across the court and the way they can stay composed under pressure. “For us, it will be about staying disciplined, valuing possession and not letting them dictate the tempo. Bonnie Doon coach Cass McCormack said her side, itself loaded with gun players like Amy Starzer, Bec Watson and Erin Brond, is prepared to go for the three-peat. “I think it will be a really good battle, the games we’ve played against them this year, we haven’t had our full side, so it will be nice seeing our full team out there, and I think that will help us get over the line,” she said. “We’ve had some injuries at the start and had to throw some players around, but our resilience as a team, we’re very strong, we don’t rely on one player or one end to get us through games, and I think that’s what’s gotten us to the grand final again. “What our girls are good at is staying in the game and not reacting to outside things, which I think on grand final day can be that one percenter and get you over the line.” The A grade grand final between Whorouly and Bonnie Doon commences from 3pm.