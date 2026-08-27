Oxley Table Tennis final weeks commence

A crew of 14 people enjoyed the friendly and social get together on a warm winter’s night, with Tuesday’s weather prediction of up to 50mm of rain. Starting off the night, Carlton Blues Gary Coad and David Harris took on Pete Spring and Martin Butcher - with no love lost by either team, David and Gary showed that they were in for the win. Some shots weren’t even in the book, but Pete and Martin proved too strong winning 21 to 19 in a nailbiter. When ‘Saint’ Richard Morgan and ‘Lion Hearted’ William Bonwick faced off against Graham Stephens and Neil Brock, everyone knew that there was a different meaning to ‘friendly’. With precise accuracy and judgement, Neil and Graham proved far too good. During the long game scores seemed to be frozen in time, but firm handshakes and smiles all round told the story of a great game. When powerhouse Ruth Shalders and Jason Mullins took on brothers Jack and Hugh Spring, last week’s rivalry continued. Ruth and Jason were looking good for the win but in an unexpected comeback, youngsters Jack and Hugh proved that it ain’t over till the final point. With fewer numbers, there were plenty of round robins played. The standout of the night was when Lyla Porter, Manni Poulos, Gary Coad and Jason Mullins all played to win. Throughout all three games there was no give or take, but with firm handshakes and grins all round everyone was a winner. Hugh Spring, Dad Pete Spring and Jack Spring together with Ruth Shalders played out another nailbiter. With no give or take the edge of the table saw plenty of ins to the disbelief of the opposition players. There were no signs of ‘Quiet Please’ in the hall, with laughter all round and some “where did that shot come from?”, indicating enjoyable games were had by all. William Bonwick and Jason Mullins with plenty of energy left played against David Harris and Richard Morgan - after what seemed like an eternity, David and Richard snuck home, just. With the supper table full of magnificent delights, it ensured everyone had something to enjoy in between games and at the end of the night's play. Looking forward to next week’s session with plenty of stories to be told. Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are most welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night beginning at 7pm. BYO bat, $2 entry and a small plate to share.