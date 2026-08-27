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Oxley Table Tennis final weeks commence

<p>YOUR HIT: Gary Coad takes a swing while Will Bonwick awaits the return.</p>\\n
<p>YOUR HIT: Gary Coad takes a swing while Will Bonwick awaits the return.</p>\\n

YOUR HIT: Gary Coad takes a swing while Will Bonwick awaits the return.

The season is coming to a close
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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