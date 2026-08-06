After the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow ended on Monday morning, the competitive spirit was still in the air when 18 players with 'gold' in their eyes arrived at the Oxley Hall to take part in the 'Oxley Games' social table tennis competition last Monday night.

Inspired by the outstanding efforts of all the competitors in the Australian team, resulting in 171 medals being won, Ruth Shalders and Debbie Brunken took on Zac Williamson and David Harris in a gold medal chase from the moment they hit the table.

With the momentum of each player's mental and physical input increasing with every point contested, it was 'game on' in every sense of the words.

Such a wide variety of ways and means were employed, as each pair worked tirelessly to bring the other down, which led to the scores running point for point throughout the torrid tussle, until young Zac and 'old' David grabbed the gold with both hands.

Neil Spurgeon was 'in the groove' when he partnered 'here's hoping' June Uebergang to take on 'fleetfoot' Silvana Molinaro and 'cafe king' William Bonwick, in a hotly contested game which showcased each player's trump (not Donald) cards, as well as their vulnerabilities in both attack and defence.

With Neil breaking the 'sound barrier', June 'dragging the chains', Silvana in control, left, right and centre, and William, with everything at stake, tearing around like a hare in their determination to win every point, it was a hard-fought contest from start to finish.

However, although the game saw the 'best and the rest' produced by both pairs, it was a lucky net cord drop that gave one pair the win, and a golden glow.

Skilled all-rounders, Harriet Day and Lyla Porter were in top form when they took on 'young and old guns', Jack Spring and Manni Poulos, in a game that would have stood the test at the Glasgow Games level.

With all four players sending down lightning paced serves and strokes from corner to corner of the table in their bid to win every point, and hold the 'upper hand', it was a show of talent and confidence, to 'strut their stuff' on every opportunity.

Exhausting to watch, the game finally ended with both pairs winning and grinning.

Pete Spring and Ivano Groom were in top form, when they lined up against the equally well-prepared Ernie Menichelli and Jack Spring, in one of the many hard and fast games each had already played.

With each possessing similar (but different) game credits and debits, as they applied their 'seek and you shall find' ways of undermining their opponents' aspirations, onlookers could have been excused for thinking they were in the stands in Glasgow.

And this 'fire meets fire' mode of play stood everyone in good stead, until a very wide return eluded the reach of one player, resulting in the night's longest game being won by both pairs.

Wearing his hat to keep him warm, as well as hiding his 'tricks of the trade', Hugh Spring paired up with 'southpaw' Jason Mullins to 'thrash it out' against 'senior citizens' Ruth Shalders and Neil Brock, in a 'ding dong' battle between four very determined players.

With all four sending down blistering paced serves and strokes, it was no game for the faint-hearted, as they gave their all, and more, in their desperation to come home in front.

After the 'hours long' tough-out, and with nothing left on the table, no scores were recorded, but both pairs shared the glory.

Following a night of enjoyable social and physically exhausting interaction, in recognition of the outstanding performances during the evening, each of the 18 players were presented with a 'gold medal'.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are most welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night, beginning at 7pm.

BYO bat, $2 entry, and a small plate to share.