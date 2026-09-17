Oxley Table Tennis’ night of nights

A field of 12 ‘keen as mustard’ players were eager to show their talents at last Monday’s table tennis event at the Oxley hall. Leading off proceedings were Debbie Brunken and David Harris up against Ruth Shalders and Graham Stephens. In a tough battle, Debbie and David proved too strong with their skills, outlasting Ruth and Graham. Neil Brock and Gary Coad challenged Richard Morgan and Manni Poulos. With more good luck than good management, Richard and Manni were able to bamboozle their opponents with a lot of shots Rick O’Shea-ing (!) over the net. With plenty of ‘spring’ in their steps, Pete, Hugh and Jack, together with Jason Mullins, played the ‘round robin’ of the night. Hugh and Jack, with their youth and willingness took on their dad Pete, and Jason, winning a tight contest 21/19 With plenty of frivolity during the night, everyone truly enjoyed themselves. Room for spectators was plentiful with William Bonwick making a late appearance to cheer on the players during the night. In the last game of the night, David and Richard were ‘cruising’ for an easy win with the scores at 13/1 against Ruth and Manni but, as fate would have it, Ruth and Manni had other ideas, winning comfortably 21/15. Supper was enjoyed by everyone, with plenty of discussions about what could have been. Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are most welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night beginning at 7pm. BYO bat, $2 entry and small plate to share.