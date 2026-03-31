The Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate tennis competition came to an end on Saturday, with the best of the best acknowledged for their season.

A total of 95 different players took to the court over the scheduled 22 round season, with only one weekend cancelled due to excessive heat.

In the final round of play in section one, Mark Brown saluted with his 24-12, with Kevin Callahan not too far behind on 21-15.

Mandy Allen was next across the line with her 15-16, narrowly ahead of Riley Minns (14-18) and Andrew Lindner (10-23).

Section two top honours were split between Matt Curran and Frank Harris, even on 19-11 each.

Mason Scholes and Mike Lairson also ended the day all tied up on 16-15, while Ian McDonald came in with 6-24.

In section three, only a handful of games separated the top three, with Andrew Cope (20-13), Michael Falkenberg (19-24) and Michelle Flynn (18-15) all performing well.

Phil Dryden managed 9-24 in the final week of competition.

Section four saw Mark Gorman salute and secure a podium finish with his 24-13, beating out Thomas McDonald (20-14) and Carl Cutrona (16-17).

Des Steele came in with 13-21, while Amy Lairson finished with 11-20.

In section five, Pat Flynn managed to beat out Greg Renner and Russel O’Brien for the top spot.

Flynn came in with 20-14, ahead of Renner (19-10) and O’Brien (19-13), while James Wilkinson (14-15) and Tony Clarebrough (8-24) rounded out the group.

Max McAuliffe reigned supreme in section six, his 23-11 more than accounting for runner up Peter Curran on 18-16.

Cate Geard achieved a balanced 17-17 to end her season, while John Shanley came in on 10-24.

Finally in section seven, Mick Keogh came up trumps with his 23-14, beating out Tim Dickinson (21-14) and Sartaj Bal (17-17).

Cam Vincent (15-21) and Sue Piper (14-24) finished up well.

After play, there was a barbecue and trophies were presented to the top performers.

While he wasn’t on the court for the final round, Ryan Patterson dominated the competition all season, claiming back-to-back aggregate title wins with 375 games.

Mark Gorman came second with his 355 games, while Ash Weston (348), Andrew Cope (347) and Thomas McDonald (337) rounding out the top five.

Sue Piper was the highest placed ladies player, taking the trophy with 278 games.

Results

Section: 1 - Mark Brown 24-12, Kevin Callahan 21-15, Mandy Allen 15-16, Riley Minns 14-18, Andrew Lindner 10-23.

Section: 2 - Matt Curran 19-11, Frank Harris 19-11, Mason Scholes 16-15, Mike Lairson 16-15, Ian McDonald 6-24.

Section: 3 - Andrew Cope 20-13, Michael Falkenberg 19-14, Michelle Flynn 18-15, Phil Dryden 9-24.

Section: 4 - Mark Gorman 24-13, Thomas McDonald 20-14, Carl Cutrona 16-17, Des Steele 13-21, Amy Lairson 11-20.

Section: 5 - Pat Flynn 20-14, Greg Renner 19-10, Russel O'Brien 19-13, James Wilkinson 14-15, Tony Clarebrough 8-24.

Section: 6 - Max McAuliffe 23-11, Peter Curran 18-16, Cate Geard 17-17, John Shanley 10-24.

Section: 7 - Mick Keogh 23-14, Tim Dickinson 21-14, Sartaj Bal 17-17, Cam Vincent 15-21, Sue Piper 14-24.