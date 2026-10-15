Penultimate round leads to the ultimate table tennis at Oxley

All roads led to the Oxley hall last Monday night where 20 players arrived for an evening of social and physical enjoyment at the 2026 penultimate (preliminary final) of the Oxley social table tennis competition. It was 'game on' when 'tall timbers' Ruth Shalders and Gary Coad joined forces to take on 'Dynamic' Debbie Brunken, and young 'amateur professional' Zac Williamson. With each player and pair strong in their own suit of play, and more than capable of meeting and dispatching everything thrown at them, it came as no surprise the game went on 'forever'. Long flat 'slithery' serves and strokes, were often thwarted by sneaky little cross court sliced returns making it a game for 'all seasons'. No final scores were recorded, but it appeared to be a win for all. With daylight saving putting the clock forward by an hour, it was 'Day' time at both ends of the table, when Harriet partnered Lyla Porter to give Greta, and her Milawa partner Mick Gervasoni, a speedy and accurate 'run for their money' all over the table and beyond. However, the game was no 'one horse race', as finesse was met with finesse from the moment the game began. And with each point taking many strokes to win or lose, the lead constantly changed hands, until Harriet sent down a 'ripper' resulting in she, and Lyla 'stole the show' by one point. It was a 'wild ride for success' when 'go getter' Hugh Spring and 'totally focussed' Jason Mullins, took on 'full of surprises' Jack Spring, and Richard 'the lion heart' Morgan, 'locked horns' in a determined battle of brain and brawn as they each poured on the power, with and without glory. Long flat lightning paced drives mixed with short slices were just a couple of the 'weapons' each pair utilised as they searched high and low for victory. And after the lead had see-sawed right throughout, final result was not recorded but well worthy of a win by all. After having played many games for the night, the bloke who drives a hard bargain, David Harris, partnered the 'bat whisperer', Graham Stephens, to challenge 'all fired up' Neil Brock and the 'unpredictable' June Uebergang in a 'seriously fun' game featuring every stroke in the book, and then some. A game laced with 'hard drives, and soft misses' kept each player on their toes, as well as on their heels, as they chased the ball up the wall and below the table in their desperate attempts to 'come home' first. But after forgetting the score on occasions, everyone finally agreed both pairs won the tie-breaker. A tightly fought game between the intrepid traveller, Sharene Gervasoni, and 'fast startin' Martin Butcher and their opponents, 'tall and tactical' Carol Kunert and "'Manni' strings to his bow" Poulos, in one of the last 'hit outs' for the night. And as predicted by spectators, it would be no 'pushover' for either pair as they each fought 'tooth and nail' to finish on top. And with Desperation, Determination, Desire, all Delivered with a capital 'D', final scores were a 'Draw'. Following another great night of fun and games, everyone relished a well-earned cuppa and supper while chatting about next week. A reminder of the group's final night for season 2026 will be held next Monday, 19 October and everyone is invited to wear their favourite sporting gear. We're looking forward to seeing all players who have taken part in the competition during the year. Bring your own bat, $2 entry and a plate to share.