Murray Bushrangers players recently took part in its AFL training day on Wednesday, 8 July.

Activities kicked off at 10.45am and there was plenty on the agenda.

The energy was buzzing right from the start, with girls on the field for training while boys kicked things off with a half hour gym session.

Both groups attended two seminars led by sponsors BankWAW and Latrobe Uni.

Shifting focus to transferrable life skills, BankWAW marketing strategy and product manager Katie Griggs delivered a presentation on financial literacy, while Jess Borella from Latrobe Uni provided a glimpse into university life and possible career paths.

Murray Bushrangers talent manager Mick Wilson said filling the day with footy training and honing skills in finance, university and careers makes this program invaluable.

"It's a really worthwhile day," Wilson said.

"We try and replicate what a professional AFL player would be doing at a club.

"The players are coming in and doing a combination of hot performance, strength and conditioning their on-field training... plus some education in and around financial interests and careers.

"A lot of our coaches have actually been down recently at AFL clubs, so they're bringing back what they've seen."

Wilson added these type of regional-based initiatives are more accessible to their players.

"It's a good opportunity for the kids" he said.

"Some of the kids travel one to two hours to get to training.

"They can actually get here, spend a whole day here and go home and not get home at 10pm."

The day concluded with making progress on their individual development plans with coaching staff, wrapping up at 3pm.