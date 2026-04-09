After coming off second-best in their derby opener last weekend, Wangaratta Magpies are ready to step back under the floodlights and put on a show to get their season rolling.

While their two-goal loss to the Rovers on Good Friday would’ve stung, there’s plenty to be bullish about with the Magpies.

Their new names looked at home in the black and white, fitting in seamlessly with established Magpies.

Tyson Young (28 disposals, 16 contested, nine clearances) was hard-working in the guts, Lachlan Di Sebastiano (16 touches, eight contested) was sturdy across half back, and Jack Mapleson (16 touches, five inside 50s) provided plenty of energy.

Alongside their regular contributors like Xavier Laverty, Jett Roberts and Jackson Clarke, the ‘Pies performed admirably.

Coach Jason Heatley said there was plenty to take from their first match of the season.

“It was a good battle, that gives us some comfort – we’re still able to compete for long periods of time, but their experience really stood up,” he said.

“Sam [Murray] was obviously outstanding again, and they had a big forward in [Will] Christie who had a very good night and gave them a really good target to kick too.

“I thought they [new recruits] were all really solid, they showed they can bring some individual skillsets to the team this year.

“We had five debutants on the weekend as well, so whether that took a little bit of time to really get into that cohesive nature – I think we were 10 players different from our grand final side, which for us is super exciting.

“Change is okay, but with some of them and fitting in with how we want to play, it may take a few weeks, but we’re more than comfortable with that.”

The Magpies are odds-on favourites to pick up the four points this Saturday when they host Wodonga Raiders in another twilight hit-out at Wangaratta Showgrounds.

Raiders have won just five matches since the start of the 2022 season, and have one of the youngest lists in the O&M, but what they aren’t lacking is heart, despite a 78-point dusting at the hands of Yarrawonga last Sunday.

Heatley confirmed there would be some forced changes to the playing group for this weekend, and stressed they wouldn’t be taking the fangless Raiders easy by any means.

“We’ve got a couple [out], Dan Sharrock won’t play, Joel Stevens won’t play, everyone else seemed to get through training well in the week,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll get a couple back this week, while we might have lost a couple we’ll get a couple of handy replacements back, it’ll be nice to get them in the side.

“They [Raiders] give effort, you’ve always got to be wary of a side that gives effort.

“I couldn’t catch any of their game live on the weekend, but it seems they hung around, Yarra were just a bit too strong for them.

“Again, they’re going to have a different look to them, they’re going to be a lot younger by all reports, so we need to be really wary of that.

“You can’t take anyone for granted in this competition.”

Wangaratta hosts Wodonga Raiders this Saturday, 11 April at Norm Minns Oval – thirds football is from 2pm, reserves from 4pm, with seniors from 6pm.

Meanwhile, Wangaratta Rovers head up the highway to take on North Albury at Bunton Park, in what is shaping up to be a very interesting hit-out.

The Hoppers are coming off a 21-point defeat at the hands of a lively Lavington outfit, but the green and gold are stacked with game winners.

Jack Penny, Tim Broomhead, Ben Rigoni and Indhi Kotzur were four of the five highest-rated players on the ground last week, and will provide competition for Sam Murray’s Rovers.

The senior match at Bunton Park on Saturday commences from 2pm.