A breakaway peloton is forming in the senior Ovens and Murray football competition, following the results from the weekend’s round nine of action.

Wangaratta Magpies are two games clear in second place after a composed performance for four quarters saw them knock off North Albury by 19 points, 11.14 (80) to 8.14 (62) at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

Xavier Laverty got the ‘Pies roaring early in his first match back from the VFL in a month, kicking the first two goals of the game.

The Magpies manufactured a 19-point quarter time lead as slippery conditions made controlling the ball more and more difficult, but still they pressed, pushing their lead to 29 points by the long break.

North Albury showed their class after the break, limiting the ‘Pies to just two scoring shots through the third quarter, while taking 10 themselves – had their efficiency register better then the eventual 3.7, the Hoppers could’ve threatened to run away with it.

Regardless, at the final change of ends, the Magpies held a slim eight-point advantage, but goals to Aidan Tilley, Jack Mapleson and Brad Melville were enough to ice the game.

Wangaratta coach Jason Heatley said the Hoppers would give plenty of teams headaches in the back half of the year.

“For large parts of the second quarter, North Albury were really plucky and started moving the footy well, they certainly gave us a little bit to think about at half-time,” he said.

“The game wasn’t an amazingly electric game, but North Albury stuck to their guns, it was only a couple of goals at three quarter time.

“We had to lift, we kicked the first three of the last quarter and put the game away.

“I think both sides left some out there, the ball was very wet and greasy all day, there were no huge heights hit.

“In saying that, North Albury are winning games on the way home, don’t worry about that.

“It was a winter’s day and it’s good to come away with the result, that’s the most pleasing thing.”

Micahel Bordignon and Jackson Hewitt were immense defensively, while Joel Stevens’ craft and Laverty’s impact on the scoreboard were crucial.

“[Michael] Bordignon was huge for us, [Jackson] Hewitt did a really good role on [Tim] Broomhead,” Heatley said.

“Broomhead got forward and kicked a couple which you always expect, he’s going to impact at some stage.

“I thought around the footy was pretty even, I thought Matt Hedin worked hard for us, Joel Stevens worked hard for us, and [Xavier] Laverty kicked four, so that was nice.

“If you step away and look at it externally, it’s a good position to be in, but we’re nowhere near where we want to be.

“Our focus is on trying to be better every session, every game – we’re still chipping away.”

Elsewhere, the Rovers continued their unbeaten streak in solid style at JC Lowe Oval, hammering the Yarrawonga Pigeons 19.12 (126) to 8.12 (60).

The bulk of the damage was done in the second quarter, which saw the visitors kick five goals to none after a relatively balanced opening term.

Will Christie kicked three of his seven goals for the match in the second term, helping to open up a 37-point half-time margin.

The damage continued through the second half, with Rovers’ accuracy and efficiency inside forward 50 rubbing salt into the wounds.

The brown and gold piled on 6.1 through the third quarter to the Pigeons’ 2.6, a clear demarcation between the two outfits.

While the radar wavered in the fourth quarter, which saw the Hawks kick seven behinds for five goals, the match was over long before.

Will Christie took out best on ground honours courtesy of his bag of seven majors, taking him to equal fifth on the Doug Strang Medal chart.

Charles Ledger, Alex McCarthy, Ed Dayman, Xavier Allison and Noah Scholte also impressed.

The Rovers sit on top of the ladder, undefeated after nine rounds of play.