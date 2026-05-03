They’re not at their best, but Wangaratta Rovers senior footballers are still playing better than the rest.

The Hawk’s latest scalp came against Wodonga Bulldogs at WJ Findlay Oval on Saturday, when the dual-reigning premiers saluted with a 14.11 (95) to 9.5 (59) win, but it wasn’t a walk in the park.

Wodonga launched into the match, restricting the home side to just the single goal while kicking out to a nine-point lead by quarter time.

From there, the Rovers worked into the match, booting the next three majors while denying the Bulldogs a goal to flip the script and head into the rooms with a nine-point lead of their own.

Momentum continued to flow the Rovers’ way through the third, with their midfield unit winning the ball seemingly at ease and keeping the forwards well-supplied.

Down back, the Rovers had kept the dangerous ‘Dogs duo of Noah Spiteri and Hudson Garoni to just two goals between them, leading to the Hawks heading into the final term up by 22 points.

While the fourth quarter was a shootout, the Rovers had control of the game, with big Will Christie kicking three in the term to finish with five for the day.

Christie said he was relishing the one-two combo with fellow tall Ed Dayman, who finished with best on ground honours for his consistency at the contest.

“I have been a ruck, but now we’ve had Ed in the side with me for a couple of years, I’ve transitioned to that primary forward role which I played pretty much all my juniors,” he said.

“It’s been nice to tap back into that, I feel like I can play both roles.

“It’s just what Sam [Murray] wants me to do on game day, he’ll come to me and let me know – it might be on the match-up side, or how I’m feeling or Ed’s feeling, we might manage our time more of an even split, and other days it’ll be pretty much 100 per cent forward.

“Ed and I have got a good relationship, we always look out for each other.”

Christie praised the defensive group who kept the dangerous two-pronged Wodonga forward threat of Spiteri and Garoni relatively sedate.

“Joel Smith got the job on Spiteri, he’s pretty elusive with how he kicks his goals – he still finished with three but I thought Joel did a great job,” Christie said.

“Coops [Nathan Cooper] went to Huddy [Garoni]... Coops’ biggest strength is his physicality and positioning, he was right on top and won a lot of his key one-on-one contests which went a long way in the result and nullifying his influence.

“The backs were really consistent all day.”

Magpies pound Pigeons

Meanwhile, the Wangaratta Magpies are continuing to build after securing a 69-point win over the fierce Yarrawonga Pigeons at JC Lowe Oval, which sees the black and white rocket into the top three.

The match was essentially over by half-time, with the ‘Pies leading by nine goals at the major break, with the final scoreboard reading 19.9 (123) to Yarra’s 6.18 (54).

The Pigeons had no answer early as they were neutered around the contest, with skill errors happily capitalised on by the visiting Magpies.

Wangaratta’s transition play out of their defensive 50 was on display early, with precise kicks and explosive run cutting through Yarrawonga’s structure.

While the Pigeons showed signs of life in the third quarter, the game was well and truly beyond them, with Wangaratta’s Jack Mapleson, Joel Stevens, and Chris Knowles dominant, while Xavier Laverty and Tyson Young finished with four goals apiece up forward.

The Magpies sit third overall on the ladder after round four, a game behind the undefeated Myrtleford and Rovers, while comfortably ahead of fourth-placed Wodonga on percentage.