Whorouly will be searching for new senior football and A grade coaches to defend their 2026 titles after Mike Newton and Kelly Cousins both announced they would be stepping down from their roles.

Both A grade and senior footy sides broke through for drought-breaking premierships last month saluting in thrilling grand finals at the WJ Findlay Oval.

Whorouly’s senior footy side saw a dramatic turnaround upon Newton’s arrival, going from three wins in 2024 to a preliminary finalist in 2025 and premiers this past season.

Newton will remain involved as a player, but said the responsibility as coach would be too much of a burden with a second child due in the coming weeks.

“We were looking for a co-coaching arrangement, but the more I thought about it, I felt like I wouldn't be giving everything to the club that I could,” he said.

“I'll help where I can without actually having the title of coach.”

Newton said he was also keen on supporting his wife Issy as she looks to return to playing with Wangaratta next season.

“I've got my 40th birthday next year, so I'm not getting any younger, I needed to take a step back, and she's got a lot of netball ahead of her, so I just have to play my role now,” he said.

For Cousins, she said flagged her intention to step down with the club halfway through the past season.

“I’ve loved the role, but I felt like I had lost some energy behind it and I didn’t want the club to suffer from that, if I’m coaching, I want to be at my best,” she said.

“I felt I needed to give someone else a chance to give their own fresh ideas.”

Cousins has led the A grade side the past three seasons, taking the Lions to finals in 2024 and 2025 before going through 2026 undefeated on their way to their first premiership in the grade since 2011.

Both Cousins and Newton said they would be involved in the club’s search to replace them in both head coaching jobs, and as far as appeal goes, leading the reigning premiers will be hard to knock back.

The Lions crowned their best and fairest winners for the season last Friday night with Jessie Smith taking home the senior football award and Laura Keighran winning the A grade best and fairest.