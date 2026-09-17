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Primed ‘Pies set to stage coup

<p>FLYING HIGH: Wangaratta Magpies seniors Chris Knowles and Jackson Clarke will front up against the Rovers in a repeat staging of last year\\'s grand final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>FLYING HIGH: Wangaratta Magpies seniors Chris Knowles and Jackson Clarke will front up against the Rovers in a repeat staging of last year\\'s grand final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

FLYING HIGH: Wangaratta Magpies seniors Chris Knowles and Jackson Clarke will front up against the Rovers in a repeat staging of last year's grand final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

They came so close last year - now it's the Magpies' time to shine
Nathan de Vries
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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