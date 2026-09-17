Primed ‘Pies set to stage coup

There’s nothing like beating a rival, or snatching the flag from under them, but the Magpies must be licking their lips at the thought of denying the old enemy of a three-peat. Wangaratta Magpies are in the box seat heading into the 2026 Ovens and Murray senior grand final, 12 months after they came so close to ultimate glory. Now, the black and white are back, and better than ever. The minor premiers proved they can perform against the best on the big stage, winning through to the decider over the Rovers in the major semi-final by 43 points, a definite warning shot to their biggest rivals. With an extra week to focus the mind and body on the biggest match of the season, coach Jason Heatley said the side was raring to rip into the contest on Sunday. “The club’s in really good condition, but I really feel our preparation has been solid, and we’re looking forward to getting out there on Sunday,” he said. “The volume of work we’ve got into the guys has them where they need to be.” With a stingy defence, overwhelming forwards and two-way running bulls in the guts, the Magpies are looking impressive heading into the big one. Newly-minted Morris Medallist Jackson Clarke leads from the front and has a knack of pulling through in the big moments, forwards Xavier Laverty and James McClounan hit the scoreboard at will, and they have the composed distributors and interceptors across the backline to starve any would-be Rovers forward of a clean look at goal. “They [Magpies backs] are very well organised, they set up really well,” Heatley said. “We’re comfortable with rotating match-ups at different stages, but they’ve been the backbone of our side all year and we see no reason to see it differently this time. “You’re going to see some big bulls going at it on the weekend, and whoever can get a slight ascendancy and be efficient with the footy, efficiency is important because it helps with the looks you get forward of the play. “We’re very mindful around team-first, it’s not about who gets the end result, it’s about the impact and role-playing that players do, especially in that forward mix. “This is what we wanted, we don’t shy away from that. “We want to play in the big games against the best sides, and the way the year’s panned out, the two best sides are going to get another look at each other, and that’s exciting.” Regardless of result, the grand final will be the last game Heatley coaches in the black and white, having announced he would step down as coach in July. While the Magpies faithful will be hoping for a fairytale ending to his tenure, Heatley said the result on Sunday wouldn’t define his time as coach – but of course he still wants the win. “It’s been incredible but it’s never about me,” he said. “When you come across a group of guys who are just committed to wanting to get better, it makes the coaching piece a little bit easier. “In fairness, we’ve had a pretty good lure to chase across the road, they [Rovers] have set the bar really high, and we‘ve always said from day one this is where we want to be. “We’re very fortunate to get another crack at them. “It’s been amazing, a really great life experience. “The Magpies have always been part of my DNA so to be able to come back and be involved in a great environment, it’s been good fun. “Hopefully we’ve got one more story to write.”