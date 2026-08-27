Racing season hot to trot

The scent of spring is in the air, and the thundering of hooves on turf is right around the corner – racing season is upon us. Wangaratta Turf Club opened its 2026/27 racing season with Mason Park Funerals Members Race Day last Sunday, welcoming approximately 650 people to the meeting and creating a fantastic atmosphere on course. The club also celebrated the achievements of its local racing community by presenting the 2025/26 season awards. Andrew Dale Racing was named Wangaratta Trainer of the Year – All Venues after recording 51 wins, 60 seconds and 40 thirds. Dale also secured the SDRA Trainers Premiership and won six Country Cups at Berrigan, Jerilderie, Deniliquin, Moulamein, Leeton and Tumbarumba. Brisbourne Racing was named Trainer of the Year for races held at Wangaratta. Yam, trained by Weeding Racing, was named Horse of the Year, with the most wins at Wangaratta. Jake Duffy was named Jockey of the Year, with Cassidy Hill receiving Apprentice Jockey of the Year. Genevieve Fitzgerald was recognised as Stable Hand of the Year, while Rob Kirkpatrick was named Track Rider of the Year. Weeding Racing received the Wangaratta Strike Rate Standout award, with Corboy Thoroughbreds recognised as the National Strike Rate Standout. On top of the awards, local trainers blitzed the field on the track, with plenty of wins in the eight-race meet. Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said it was a tremendous way to kick off the racing season, with the turnout reflecting the club’s strong membership growth and the important role members play in supporting country racing. “To welcome around 650 people to our first meeting of the season was an incredible result,” she said. “Our members turned out in force and created a fantastic atmosphere. “We’re also very grateful to Mason Park for their continued support of Members Race Day. “It was also wonderful to recognise all our award winners and the enormous contribution they make to racing at Wangaratta. “Our members are the heart of our club, and Sunday showed just how passionate and engaged they are. “We’re incredibly proud of the community that continues to grow around Wangaratta racing.” With racing fever in the air, Merlo said there was still time to get in on the fun and action of local racing, with several events already on the cards. “We still have a few race meetings ahead before our feature spring events, but preparations are already in full swing,” she said. “Bookings are flying in for both Melbourne Cup Day and our Christmas Party Races, so there is plenty of excitement building at Wangaratta.” For more information, check out the Wangaratta Turf Club on Facebook. Local trainers were also in action last weekend at Berrigan, with local trainers dominating the six-race meet. John and Chris Ledger had winners with Light the Sage ($8) and Captain Barbossa ($3.20), while Dan McCarthy’s Barrett Reef ($5), and Black Adam ($4) also picked up wins.