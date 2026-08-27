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Racing season hot to trot

<p>PAST THE POST: Andrew Dale\\'s Cha Ching King claimed victory in race three at Wangaratta. PHOTO: Racing Photos</p>\\n
<p>PAST THE POST: Andrew Dale\\'s Cha Ching King claimed victory in race three at Wangaratta. PHOTO: Racing Photos</p>\\n

PAST THE POST: Andrew Dale's Cha Ching King claimed victory in race three at Wangaratta. PHOTO: Racing Photos

The 2026/27 racing season is officially open at Wangaratta Turf Club
Nathan de Vries
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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Bright to stay

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