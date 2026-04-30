Wangaratta Rangers produced a competitive day of baseball across all grades on Sunday at Targoora Park, with strong individual performances, a thrilling walk-off win, and a number of games decided late.

A Grade

Wangaratta Rangers were right in the contest for much of the day before Albury Bears Green pulled away late for a 7-3 result in a game which was far closer than the final score suggests.

After conceding the opening run, the Rangers responded with intent in the third inning.

Motoki Sato sparked the offence with a double to right field, before Owen Godenzi followed up with a clutch single to give Wangaratta the lead.

The momentum continued to swing throughout the middle innings, with both sides trading blows in a tight contest.

Albury managed to edge back in front, but Wangaratta again had the answer.

Tetsuya Kamiyama stepped up in the fifth inning, delivering a key double to centre field to level the scores at 3-3 and keep the Rangers firmly in the fight.

On the mound, Tanner Godenzi was a standout, producing a composed performance across four innings.

He struck out six and limited scoring opportunities, giving his side every chance to stay in control through the middle stages of the game.

The decisive moment came in the sixth inning, when Albury capitalised on consecutive scoring plays to break the deadlock and extend their lead.

Despite the late surge, Wangaratta continued to battle, with Kamiyama (two hits) leading the offence, while Motoki Sato, Owen Godenzi and Kamiyama each contributed RBIs in a well-rounded team performance that showed promising signs heading into next week.

B Grade

Rangers Black delivered the most dramatic finish of the day, claiming a thrilling 10-9 walk-off victory over Porepunkah Panthers.

In a high-scoring contest where both teams traded runs throughout, Wangaratta found themselves trailing late before producing a clutch final innings.

Josh Wells drew a crucial walk to tie the game, setting the stage for Jason Jonker, who delivered the match-winning hit to score two runs and seal the victory.

Jonker was outstanding at the plate, finishing with four hits, while Josh Wells, Stephen Johnstone and Heath French each drove in two runs in a powerful offensive display.

Rob Seymour also contributed with multiple hits, highlighting the depth in the Rangers lineup.

Rangers Orange were involved in another shootout but fell just short in a 14-13 loss to Warriors White.

After conceding heavily early, Wangaratta mounted an impressive comeback, piling on six runs in the fifth inning.

Kelsey Burder led the hitting with two hits, while Cam Scott, Chris Ponting, Burder and Tanner Godenzi each collected two RBIs.

Makayla Pool showed excellent plate discipline with three walks, and along with Darcy Sanders, helped apply pressure on the bases as the Rangers threatened a remarkable comeback which narrowly missed.

C Grade

Rangers Black controlled their matchup against Porepunkah, securing a well-earned 7-3 win built on patience at the plate and aggressive base running.

After falling behind early, Wangaratta responded quickly to level the scores before taking control in the second inning.

Oscar Maiden was the key figure, launching a two-run home run to give the Rangers the lead and shift momentum firmly in their favour.

He capped off an excellent all-round performance by also leading from the mound, pitching four innings and striking out five.

The Rangers continued to build scoreboard pressure through disciplined batting, drawing multiple walks and capitalising on opportunities.

Brooke Thomson and Ryan Brockwell were influential both at the plate and on the bases, with the team combining for nine stolen bases to keep Porepunkah under constant pressure and close out the win comfortably.

Under 15s

Wangaratta’s under 15s were unlucky not to come away with the win, going down 5-4 to Porepunkah despite outhitting their opponents.

After conceding early runs, the young Rangers showed great resilience to fight their way back into the contest.

Kazu Anderson-Ohata provided the highlight of the game with a powerful two-run home run to left field, bringing Wangaratta right back into contention.

Hits to Braxton Patton, Charlie Smedley, Anderson-Ohata and Ryder Penney ensured consistent offensive pressure, while the side continued to chip away at the deficit late in the game.

On the mound, Lillie Brockwell impressed with four strikeouts across two innings, helping limit further damage.

Despite falling just short, the performance reflected strong development and determination, with Wangaratta showing they can match it with any side when they bring pressure with both bat and ball.