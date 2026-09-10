Ressie Devils one win from greatness

It’s been a long and challenging road throughout the season, but Wangaratta City FC’s division two men’s team stands on the precipice of achieving something truly impressive – it’s time for the grand final. The reserve Devils have won through to the last matchday of the year, set to take on league champions Albury Hotspurs for ultimate glory. The Devils finished third on the ladder at the conclusion of the home and away season, and booked their place in the decider with wins over Myrtleford Savoy 3-1 in the quarter finals, and 4-3 over Melrose in last week’s semis. Division two men’s coach Damian D’Agostino said the squad had worked hard to be in this position. “It's a really proud moment for everyone involved,” he said. “We've put a real emphasis on developing our younger players this year and getting to a grand final is a genuine testament to how much work everyone has put in, players, coaching staff and the whole club. “It's been a really pleasing year. “We set out with a clear focus on bringing our younger players through and seeing that pay off has been fantastic. “If I had to pick the most impressive thing, it's the resilience this group has shown - we've faced our fair share of challenges along the way and the way the players have responded each time says a lot about their character.” Their task is a difficult one, taking on the Hotspurs who have had the Devils’ measure this season, with Wangaratta taking 1-4 and 0-4 results in their last two matches with the ‘Spurs. D’Agostino said the team had the capability to knock off the favourites, if every player put in a united and disciplined effort. “It's not about one or two individuals for us, we need the whole team to step up,” he said. “It's been a group effort all season and grand finals are won by everyone doing their job, not just a couple of standout performers. “Our strength is probably how hard this group works for each other, that kind of connection between the players covers a lot of ground. “Add in the depth we've built as our younger players have come through the ranks and it's given us the ability to compete no matter who's been available each week.” Wangaratta City takes on Albury Hotspurs in the division two men’s decider this Saturday 12 September from 1.50pm at Baranduda Fields.