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Ressie Devils one win from greatness

<p>EDGE OF GLORY: Brayden Gasperotti and the reserve Devils face Hotspurs in the grand final this Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>EDGE OF GLORY: Brayden Gasperotti and the reserve Devils face Hotspurs in the grand final this Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

EDGE OF GLORY: Brayden Gasperotti and the reserve Devils face Hotspurs in the grand final this Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Can the division two men's team create an upset and snatch the cup?
Nathan de Vries
September 10, 2026 • 06:00

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