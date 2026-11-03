Rough results for Wangaratta bowlers

Ovens and Murray bowls weekend pennant - round 4 A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 lost their first game for the season, falling to Commercial Club on Saturday. Wang struggled to come to grips with the difficult carpet surface but managed to stay in touch with the home side for most of the day before going down by 17 shots. Maurie Braden, Rho Smith, Dave Allan and Jan Morton did their best to keep the visitors in the game with a strong 27-17 win, as did Tim Cromie, Phil Davern, Gary Fenlon and Kylie Alexander who were once again comfortable winners 22-14. Heavy losses to Adrian Pantling’s rink (9-25) and Mark Allan’s rink (10-29) saw Commercial remain undefeated through four rounds. Final scores: Wangaratta 4pts 68 shots def by Commercial Club 14pts 85 shots. Next week Wang will travel to Yarra/Mul GCR. A4: Wangaratta Hourigan’s Butchery A4 were too good for visitors Yarrawonga on Saturday. Terry Corrigan, Michael Howard, Norm Bussell and Leon Quartermain paved the way to victory for the hosts with a big 30-13 win, while Richard Hermassoo, Jan Hermassoo, Mick Johnstone and Kevin Lenehan snuck home by just two shots, 17-15. Terry Johnson, Richie Allan, Barb McDonald and Sheryl Keir lost a close game (16-19) and Peter Selwood’s rink went down 19-24. Final scores: Wangaratta 14pts 82 shots def Yarrawonga 4pts 71 shots. Wang will host North Albury next week. A5: Wang Luminosity A5 fell to a strong Dederang outfit at home on Saturday. Ric Chivers, Ron McAuliffe, Keith Izard and Gayle King had a narrow win (18-16), and Nev Jones, Neil Jensen, Klaus Kazenwadel and Tyson Chivers just went down 17-19. A big loss to Lyn Kahlefeldt’s rink, 16-29, proved the difference as the visitors came away with the win. Final scores: Wangaratta 2pts 51 shots def by Dederang 12pts 64 shots. Wang will host Corryong next week. B5: Wang WinSec B5 were comfortably defeated by home side Rutherglen on Saturday. Graeme Norman, Graeme Bull, Jodi Powell and Thelma Stones were Wangaratta’s only winning rink (19-15). John Knight’s rink (12-31) and Mick Lennane’s rink (16-30) both suffered heavy losses. Final scores: Wangaratta 2pts 47 shots def by Rutherglen 12pts 76 shots. Wangaratta will travel to Yarra/Mul GCR next week.