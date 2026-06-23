Sunday saw another home game for the Wangaratta Rovers, as they faced off against Wodonga Raiders and Wodonga Bulldogs.

Under 12

The Wangaratta Rovers under 12 girls showed plenty of determination despite a tough result against a strong Wodonga Raiders outfit on the weekend.

The Raiders came out firing early, applying constant pressure and capitalising on their opportunities to open up a lead by quarter time.

The Rovers worked hard to stem the flow, with several passages of encouraging play through the midfield, but found it difficult to break through the Raiders’ defence.

To their credit, the Rovers girls never dropped their heads - across the second and third quarters, they competed bravely, chasing hard and putting in repeat efforts around the contest.

While the scoreboard continued to build in favour of Wodonga, there were plenty of positive signs for the Rovers, particularly in their teamwork and willingness to support one another.

The final term saw the Rovers continue to battle it out, showing resilience right to the final siren. Coaches were pleased with the effort and attitude, highlighting the group’s persistence against a well-drilled opposition.

Although the scoreboard didn’t reflect it this week, the Rovers will take valuable lessons from the match as they continue to develop their skills and confidence throughout the season.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.0 (0) defeated by Wodonga Raiders 15.11 (101).

Best players: Ruth Purton, Chloe Rooks, Cassidy Thomson, Una Morgan, Elana Lesslie, Alyxia Tremellen.

Under 15

The Wangaratta Rovers under 15 girls played out a thrilling draw with Wodonga Raiders in a hard-fought contest on the weekend.

The Rovers made a strong start, getting on the board early to lead at quarter time before both sides traded goals in a closely contested second term.

By half-time, the margin was minimal, with neither team able to gain control.

The third quarter continued in the same vein, with the Raiders edging slightly ahead, but the Rovers stayed within reach through persistent pressure and strong efforts around the contest.

A tense final quarter saw both teams held scoreless, with the Rovers’ defence standing tall under pressure to ensure the scores finished locked at 19 apiece.

It was a great team performance, highlighted by resilience and determination across all four quarters.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 2.7 (19) drew with Wodonga Raiders 3.1 (19).

Goals: Ames Rea, Jasmine Haack.

Best players: Eva Morris, Ames Rea, Kirana ODonnell, Hazel Sutherland, Milly Bihun, Jasmine Haack.

Under 18

The Wangaratta Rovers under 18 girls faced Wodonga Bulldogs for the second time in as many weeks, taking on a strong opposition in a challenging match.

The Bulldogs set the tone early, applying consistent pressure and making the most of their opportunities to build a lead by quarter time.

Despite the scoreboard, the Rovers continued to compete, working hard to move the ball and support one another around the ground.

Across the middle stages of the game, the Rovers showed resilience, with several solid passages of play and determined efforts in defence helping to limit further damage.

The Bulldogs continued to push forward, but the Rovers’ backline stood up under sustained pressure.

The final quarter saw the Rovers maintain their effort and intensity, refusing to drop their heads against a well-drilled opposition.

While the result didn’t fall their way, the group’s persistence and teamwork were clear positives to take from the game as they continue to develop.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.0 (0) defeated by Wodonga Bulldogs 14.24 (108).

Best players: Willow Foster, Molly Thomas, Lily Gibb, Isabelle Foster, Lily Currie Fraser, Erin Collins.

Open

The Wangaratta Rovers open women’s side marked a special occasion on the weekend, celebrating captain Emma Gosbell’s 100th game as they took on Wodonga Raiders.

The milestone match began with great energy, as the Rovers looked to honour their skipper with a strong start.

While the Raiders were able to build an early lead, the Rovers battled hard in the contest, showing plenty of effort and commitment around the ground.

Across the middle stages, the Raiders extended their advantage, but the Rovers continued to compete, with determined defensive efforts and strong teamwork a feature.

The group worked tirelessly to move the ball and create opportunities, never dropping their intensity.

Despite the scoreboard, the final siren marked an important moment for the club, as teammates, coaches and supporters recognised Gosbell’s outstanding contribution to football across her 100 games.

Her leadership and dedication were on full display, and the team rallied around her for the occasion.

It was a proud day for the Rovers, with the focus firmly on celebrating a significant milestone and the continued growth of the group.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 1.0 (6) defeated by Wodonga Raiders 21.18 (144).

Goals: Renea Macbain.

Best players: Emma Gosbell, Amy Collins, Caitlyn Rosser, Helen Collins, Private player, Chloe Kungl.