Wangaratta Rovers capped off a great day of netball on Saturday at Albury, with A grade breaking through for their first win of the season.

The Hawks had been getting close to the feat over the last month and delivered in style against the winless Tigers in the 48-39 triumph.

For coach Stacey Lamb, it ended a frustrating run for the wider squad, who won four out of the five games played on the day.

"To be honest, we feel like we should now be three wins in with dropping the game to Corowa after a nice lead and not quite being able to chase down Lavington after giving them a nice lead," Lamb said.

"But winning sure feels good.

"The team has been displaying 'winning behaviours' for sometime now through preseason, training in between games and through patches within games.

"I felt like Saturday we really fought and played well to make it all come together for a win."

A noticeable difference for the side was its consistency, avoiding the lapses which have proved costly in several narrow losses this season.

"We stayed in the game for 60 minutes, didn't panic and in a way knew we could win it, which as a coach I was really happy to see," Lamb said.

"Holly McCarthy was judged best on court by her peers, as was Lily Palmer and Lara Judd.

"Sami [Kreltszheim] was the story of the day for me.

"I honestly didn't know how much game time we were going to get out of her.

"If she was no good out there physically I was going to take her off, but she gave us no indication or reason to do that.

"Sophia Pasquali stood up in the last quarter and continued to turn to post and shoot.

"Ellie Miller played a different roll moving from wing attack to wing defence as we utilised her speed to shut down their zippy attacker.

"It's a really exciting time for us at Rovers and we have young girls playing great netball across all grades."

Lamb said the squad will be taking full advantage of the interleague bye week and having a well-earned rest.

For Wangaratta Magpies, the pendulum swung the other way with the A grade side going down in another knife edge result to Lavington, 48-47.

In a tight first half, Wangaratta held a two goal advantage at the main break but the Panthers lit up the court in the third quarter to win the term by five goals and managed to hold the lead until the final bell.

"They got a little run on us through the middle and we didn’t handle the momentum well enough for a six to eight minute patch," coach Shea Cunningham said.

"Our ball use got a touch rushed, we turned it over in spots we normally don’t, and Lavi' punished us with cleaner transition and second-phase looks.

"Credit to them — they lifted their pressure and we were just a step slow to adjust.

"Once we steadied, we were back in the contest, but that short period was the difference."

Defensive players Kate Dean (GK) and Olivia Holmes (WD) stood up to the pressure throughout the match while Leah Jenvey (C) again shone in the engine room, further cementing her name as one of the best in the league in that position.

"Olivia’s growth has been pleasing," Cunningham said.

"She’s becoming more consistent quarter-to-quarter and she’s starting to be tough to play on during games in multiple ways — not just with her direct match-up, but with her positioning, her defensive effort, and the way she’s reading play.

"Her confidence is growing, she’s taking on feedback, and she’s competing harder for longer.

"That’s the biggest step — her intent and resilience are really trending the right way."

Cunningham agreed the competition at the highest level was intense.

"Absolutely — it feels as even as it’s been in a long time," she said.

"Most weeks you can make a case for several teams on the day, and the margins are tiny.

"It’s a good challenge because it exposes small lapses — one poor patch, one missed moment — and you pay for it.

"Our focus at training this week will be in two key areas: composure with ball in hand and response to momentum.

"We want to be cleaner under pressure — better choices, better protection of the ball — and we want to recognise swings earlier and respond faster.

"The effort and intent is there; now it’s about tightening the details so those five to 10 minute lapses don’t hurt us."