Wangaratta Rovers' Open Women faced a difficult challenge against a polished Wodonga Raiders outfit on Sunday in Wangaratta.

With all of the other Rovers sides taking the bye on the weekend, the Open Women’s side was the only one on the park.

The Rovers welcomed two new players, Jordyn Ellis and Carla Peterson, while also welcoming under 18s players Amy Lowe, Elizabeth Healy and Molly Thomas to the team.

The Raiders took control from the outset, kicking 5.7 in the opening quarter before extending their lead to 9.11 by half-time.

Despite the scoreboard pressure, the Rovers continued to compete hard across all four quarters and never stopped working for one another.

Wangaratta's defence spent much of the day under pressure but continued to battle strongly, while the midfield and forward line worked tirelessly to create opportunities.

The Rovers were rewarded with two behinds across the second half as they continued to attack whenever the chance presented itself.

While the result did not go their way, the Rovers showed resilience and determination against one of the competition's strongest teams.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.2 (2) defeated by Wodonga Raiders 21.18 (144).

Best players: Sarah Lavin, Emma Gosbell, Chloe Kungl, Caitlyn Rosser, Elizabeth Healy, Helen Collins.