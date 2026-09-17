Rovers ressies say ‘never again’ ahead of hopeful grand final redemption

A grand final is a chance to write your own destiny and atone for all the past mistakes, and no one is scarred deeper on the big stage than the Wangaratta Rovers reserves squad. After making the decider last year and fumbling their chance by some 46 points, the Hawks say enough is enough – it’s their year in 2026. The Rovers have been the team to beat in the O&M’s lunchtime league, finishing on top of the ladder and dropping just two matches in the home and away season. Although they fell in the semi-final, they showed their class with a gritty overtime one-point prelim stunner over Lavi to book their ticket back to the Sportsground for another shot at the title, taking on Albury from 11.30am this Sunday. Rovers reserves coach Daniel McLaughlin said the veterans of last year’s campaign were eager for redemption. “They’re all very excited, it’s great to be there,” he said. “A number of them were there last year, so it’s another chance for them to redeem themselves and hopefully win a flag. “It’s good experience, for the ones who played in it last year, to understand how busy the day is and preparation and have a chance to redeem themselves. “We’re up against strong opposition, Albury beat us two weeks ago, they’ll be good, but we’re going in planning to come away with the win.” The Hawks look the goods in 2026, with guns across the three lines with a host of experience and ability which wouldn’t look out of place in the ones. Josh O’Donohue leads the scoring for the Rovers ressies, having booted 41 goals this year, while skipper Harrison McCarthy has put the team on his back more often than not, named in the team’s best in 11 of his 19 matches. “Harrison McCarthy’s had a great year, our captain, he came runner up in the league medal on Monday night which was great recognition for him,” McLaughlin said. “He’s a real workhorse in the middle. “Riley Allan’s another one with a consistent year, plays a similar role and is really stable. “Sam Comensoli’s probably the one who lights us up, his ability to break lines and kick long goals, along with Sam Allen, has been great and was really important in the final.” The Rovers take on Albury Tigers this Sunday 20 September at the Lavington Sportsground from 11.30am.