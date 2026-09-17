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Rovers ressies say ‘never again’ ahead of hopeful grand final redemption

<p>ONE STEP AWAY: Rovers reserves players (from left) Sam Nolan, Harrison McCarthy, and Harry Nolan are in the big dance for the second year running, taking on Albury for the flag. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>ONE STEP AWAY: Rovers reserves players (from left) Sam Nolan, Harrison McCarthy, and Harry Nolan are in the big dance for the second year running, taking on Albury for the flag. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

ONE STEP AWAY: Rovers reserves players (from left) Sam Nolan, Harrison McCarthy, and Harry Nolan are in the big dance for the second year running, taking on Albury for the flag. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

A loss last year is fuelling the Rovers towards grand final day.
Nathan de Vries
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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