They remain undefeated in 2026 – but this one was too close for comfort.

Wangaratta Rovers kept their winning ways going at the Albury Sports Ground on Saturday by the barest of margins, outlasting the Tigers 13.12 (90) to 13.11 (89).

It took a while for the Hawks to find their rhythm, but once they did, it seemed like business as usual for the Hawks, a goal up at the quarter time break.

Rovers started to stretch their legs, kicking 3.4 through the second quarter to take a 22-point lead into half-time.

Albury kept pace with the reigning premiers, determined not to be embarrassed on their home deck and kicked back-to-back goals in the dying minutes of the third term to cut the gap to 19 points.

Momentum continued Albury’s way in the early stages of the fourth quarter, with the Tigers kicking the next three to bring it back to a single point.

The two sides would trade blows throughout the term, but Albury’s Elliott Powell would put the Tigers ahead, kicking his fifth of the day in the 24th minute of the final quarter.

Dylan Wilson launched from 45 out as time continued to tick down but only managed a behind, the margin sitting at five points - the Rovers needed a hero, and captain Xavier Allison stepped up.

The Rovers set up at a boundary throw in on the edge of their forward 50 with less than a minute to go, and the ball spilled out the back of the ruck contest, ending up with a streaming Justin Lewis, who stepped through a tackle, found Allison by hands, and Allison took the shot, sending it through the big sticks and putting his team five points ahead.

Not long after, following a few repeat stoppages back in the middle, the siren sounded, closing out a stunning match.

Rovers Nathan Cooper and Brodie Filo kicked seven goals between them, with six other contributors on the scoreboard, while Mitch Hardie had a great day out, finishing with 34 touches and a goal.

“We were obviously a little disappointed to let them back into the game like that, but credit to Albury, they played a fantastic game of footy,” Hardie said after the match.

“The boys fought really well, we dug deep, and credit to these boys, they know how to win, they’ve developed a winning gameplan.

“To have a few boys realty stand up in the last few minutes was great to see.”

The Rovers remain undefeated and head into the interleague bye with a perfect 6-0 record, while the Tigers find themselves outside the top five with a 2-4 start to the year.

The home and away season recommences on Saturday 30 May.