Despite facing form sides across all three grades on the road, the Wangaratta Rovers female footy teams provided plenty of positive takeaways over the weekend, highlighted by a four-goal effort from the U15s and a hard-earned final-quarter major for the Open Women.

Under 12s

The Wangaratta Rovers U12 girls faced a strong Wodonga Bulldogs outfit on the weekend, going down 93-0.

Despite the scoreboard, the young Rovers girls never stopped trying and showed great determination throughout the four quarters.

The Bulldogs moved the ball well and capitalised on their opportunities, but the Rovers continued to battle hard around the contest.

The defensive efforts of the Wangaratta players were a highlight, with the team working together to limit the Bulldogs' scoring whenever possible.

While the result didn't fall their way, the Rovers girls showed resilience and a positive attitude against quality opposition.

The match provided valuable experience for the young side as they continue to develop their skills and teamwork throughout the season.

Best Players: Lara Browne, Chloe Rooks, Ruth Purton, Cassidy Thomson, Aisha Donovan, Alyxia Tremellen.

Final Score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.0 0 defeated by Wodonga Bulldogs 13.15 93

Under 15s

The Wangaratta Rovers U15 Girls produced a determined performance against the Wodonga Bulldogs.

The Rovers were competitive throughout the first half and stayed within reach of the Bulldogs thanks to their attack on the ball and willingness to take the game on.

Wangaratta kicked three goals by half-time and continued to fight hard after the main break against a strong Bulldogs side.

Despite Wodonga pulling away in the final quarter, the Rovers never stopped competing and showed plenty of resilience around the contest.

The effort from the group was a positive takeaway, with the team continuing to develop its skills and teamwork against quality opposition.

The girls can take plenty of confidence from their determination and four-goal performance as they look ahead to the next round.

Best Players: Kirana O’Donnell Eva Morris, Hazel Sutherland, Jasmine Haack, Ella Kirkham.

Goals: Kirana O’Donnell (3), Milly Bihun (1).

Final Score: Wangaratta Rovers 4.4 28 defeated by Wodonga Bulldogs 13.7 85.

Open

The Wangaratta Rovers Open Women showed plenty of determination despite a tough day against a strong Corowa-Rutherglen side.

Corowa-Rutherglen controlled much of the play from the outset, building scoreboard pressure throughout the afternoon.

To their credit, the Rovers never gave up and continued to compete strongly around the contest, with players working hard to support one another and keep their intensity up until the final siren.

A highlight for Wangaratta came in the final quarter when the side was rewarded for its persistence with a goal, breaking through after battling hard all day.

The score was a reflection of the team's willingness to keep attacking the contest despite the challenge posed by quality opposition.

While the result was not the one the Rovers were after, the effort and resilience displayed by the group will provide a positive foundation as they continue to build throughout the season.

Best players: Emma Gosbell, Caitlyn Rosser, Clare Usher, Rebecka Bullivant, Helen Collins, Renea Macbain.

Final Score: Wangaratta Rovers 1.1 7 defeated by Corowa Rutherglen 22.14 146.