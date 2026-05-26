It was a perfect day for football on Sunday when the Wangaratta Rovers took on Thurgoona Bulldogs at home.

Under 12

The Rovers under 12s delivered a spirited performance over the weekend, showing great teamwork and determination across all areas of the ground.

From the first bounce, the Rovers applied strong pressure and moved the ball well, with the midfield working hard to create opportunities.

Up forward, the team made the most of their chances, while the backline stood firm, defending strongly and rebounding effectively.

Coaches were pleased with the players’ effort, teamwork, and willingness to support one another throughout the game.

The squad continues to improve each week, building confidence and enjoying their footy together.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 1.5 (11) defeated by Thurgoona Bulldogs 8.5 (53).

Goals: Cassidy Thomson.

Best players: Cassidy Thomson, Madeleine Healy, Mya Lovelle, Una Morgan, Mia Lepoidevin, Indie Goldsmith.

Under 15

The Wangaratta Rovers under 15s fought out a hard-earned draw with Thurgoona on the weekend, with both sides locked at 2.3 (15) by the final siren.

The Rovers made a bright start, taking control early and holding Thurgoona scoreless in the opening term.

Their intent around the contest and clean use of the ball helped them build a handy lead by half-time.

Thurgoona responded strongly after the break, tightening the game and matching the Rovers’ intensity.

The third quarter proved a turning point, with both sides trading goals and the margin disappearing.

In a tense final term, neither team could break the deadlock despite several forward entries, with strong defensive efforts from the Rovers helping to deny late scoring chances.

It was a competitive and even contest, with the Rovers showing resilience and determination to stand up under pressure and secure the draw.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 2.3 (15) drew with Thurgoona Bulldogs 2.3 (15)

Goals: Kirana O’Donnell, Lillianna Webb.

Best players: Eva Morris, Paige-Lee Dummett, Isabelle Foster, Kirana O’Donnell, Ames Rea, Bella Boulton.

Under 18

The Wangaratta Rovers under 18 team showed plenty of fight despite going down to a strong Thurgoona outfit on the weekend.

Thurgoona got the early jump, booting four goals in the opening term to put the Rovers under pressure.

The Rovers steadied in the second quarter, working their way into the contest with improved ball movement and strong efforts around the ground.

After half-time, the Rovers lifted their intensity, adding goals and closing the gap with a determined third-quarter performance.

Their work rate and pressure began to trouble Thurgoona, who were held to limited scoring in the second half.

Although they couldn’t quite claw back the early deficit, the Rovers showed resilience and commitment throughout the match, continuing to compete hard until the final siren.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 4.4 (28) defeated by Thurgoona Bulldogs 5.1 (31).

Goals: Izzy Foster 3, Lily Gibb.

Best players: Lily Gibb, Paige-Lee Dummett, Bella Boulton, Amy Lowe, Jasmyn Wilson, Isabelle Foster.

Open

The Wangaratta Rovers open women capped off a strong performance with a convincing victory over Thurgoona on the weekend.

The match began evenly, with both sides trading early goals in the first quarter.

The Rovers began to take control in the second term, lifting their intensity around the contest and creating more scoring opportunities to head into half-time with a handy lead.

Momentum continued to build after the main break, with the Rovers’ midfield driving the ball forward and the team adding to their score through consistent attacking pressure.

Defensively, they held Thurgoona in check, limiting their chances and regaining possession effectively.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 8.9 (57) defeated Thurgoona Bulldogs 2.1 (13).

Goals: Renea Macbain 5, Kelli Beer, Chloe Kungl, Sarah Lavin.

Best players: Amelie Thompson, Emily Cooper, Sophie Boyle, Kate Murphy, Zoe Alexander.