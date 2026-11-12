Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Saturday 7 November Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Winner: Vicki Moorhead 68. Ball winners: Linda Stone 72, Melody Adams 74 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Kellie Roberts, 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Alison Comensoli. Men’s Pairs Championship Winners: Jack Stamp and Wayne Roberts 163. Nett Winners: Brendan Essex and Gary Dinsdale 144. Men’s Pairs Championship Stroke Winner: Brendan Essex 65. 2nd: Darren Jones 70. 3rd: Terry Docherty 71 C/B. 4th: Jez Rigoni 71. Ball winners: Rick Harnwell 71; Jack Stamp 73; Dave Anderson, Trevor Nippress, Danny Potter 74; Kelvin Archer, Josh Hartwig, Gordon Paterson 75; Noel Holmes, Brad Laywood, Wayne Roberts 76; Robert Skase, Neville Hogan, Ian Harbourd on a c/b from others 77. NTPs - 4th: Wayne Roberts, 8th: Jaxon Osmotherly, 13th: Trevor Nippress, 17th: Kelvin Archer. Sunday 8 November Rinaldo’s Round Robin 2 Person Ambrose Winners: Wendy Hogan and Gerard O’Brien 62. Runners up: Gavin Braybrook and Marion Hunt 62.75. Ball winners: Mark Nolan and Merrilyn Giacopelli 63; Leeanne Carmody and David Senior 65; Alison Comensoli and Wayne Roberts 66.25 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Merrilyn Giacopelli, 8th: Leeanne Carmody, 13th: Wendy Hogan, 17th: Dakota McAliece. 18 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Richard Arnold 33. 2nd: Tom Arnold 32 C/B. Ball winners: Kim Arnold 32, Mark Dean 32, Daryl Johnstone 31. NTPs - 4th: Daryl Johnstone, 8th: Mark Dean, 13th: David Senior, 17th: Gerard O’Brien. Monday 9 November Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Pat Ernst 39. 2nd: Barry Porter 36. 3rd: Andrew Walker 35. Ball winners: Lawrence Miller 34, Bernie Grealy 33 C/B, Martin VanRhee 33, Stan Goldsworthy 32, John McKenzie 32, Gary Dinsdale 32. NTPs - 4th: Ray Hyland, 8th: David McFarland, 13th: Martin VanRhee. Tuesday 10 November Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Tamara O’Connor 22. Ball winners: Merrilyn Giacopelli c/b from Robyn Barber 20. NTPs - 4th: Deb Nolan. Franks Footwear Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Di Murphy 42. Ball winners: Joy Hester 35; Linda Stone c/b from Angela Mitchell and Jackie O’Brien 32. NTPs - 4th: Chris Bosley, 8th: Joy Hester, 13th: Di Murphy, 17th: Angela Mitchell. Wednesday November 11 Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Leaderboard Winner: Jim Moore 38 c/b. 2nd: Steve Fisher 38 c/b. 3rd: David Richards 38 c/b. Ball winners: Stan Goldsworthy 38; Gary Dinsdale, Terry Docherty, Glenn Hunt, Trevor Gunn 37; Doug Ritchens, Wayne Hibberson 36; Kelvin Archer, Alex Gibbs 35. NTPs - 4th: Kelvin Archer, 8th: Wayne Hibberson, 13th: Ray Hyland, 17th: Alex Jones. Wednesday 11 November 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Peter Walker 24. 2nd: Jim D’Arcy 22. Ball winners: Brett Keir 20, Mark Dean 19, Brian Luxford 18 C/B, Bill O’Brien on count back from others 18. NTPs - 4th: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr, 8th: Brian Luxford. Thursday 12 November Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Josie Fitzsimons 17. Ball winners: Ros White 16, Angela Mitchell 15, Amber Sebire 14 C/B. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 8 November Medley Competition: Monday 2 November 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Ash Wheeler 46 points. Runner Up: Frazer Dale 42 points C/B. Ball Winners: Daine Porter, Jack Davies, Mitchell Bush, Matt Niedra, Beau Wheeler. NTPs - 18th: Jack Davies. Medley Competition: Tuesday 3 November 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Simon Patterson 40 points. Runner Up: David Sutton 38 points C/B. Ball Winners: Michael Webster, Andrew Keast, Max Patterson, Lachy Moore, Darren Burns. Wednesday 4 November Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Leonard Chandler 15 points. Runner Up: Alistair Male. Ball Winners: Dan Madden. NTPs - 2nd: Graham Whitehead, 4th: Leonard Chandler. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Michael Webster 40 points C/B. Runner Up: Matt Nicolosi 40 points. Ball Winners: Craig Donoghue, Matthew Walsh, Henry McInnes, Trevor Trimble, Ken Miller, Bobby Hutchieson. NTPs - 7th: Michael Webster, 13th: Michael Webster, 16th: Michael Webster, 18th: Daniel Bihun. Thursday 5 November Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Jill Halbwidl 19 points. Runner Up: Amanda White 18 points. Ball Winners: Lois Sanderson. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Rhonda Bray 44 points. Runner Up: Nora Martin 42 points. Ball Winners: Annie Wilson. NTPs – 2nd: Barbara Woodward, 4th: Lois Sanderson, 18th: Kylie MacLeod. Saturday 7 November Men's 18 Hole Stroke Event 4th Round Club Championships Men's Monthly Medal A Grade Winner: Jason McCoy 69 nett. A Grade Runner Up: Max Webster 72 nett C/B. A Grade Third: Scott Thomson 72 nett C/B. B Grade Winner: Damian Richardson 66 nett C/B. B Grade Runner Up: Michael Paul 66 nett. B Grade Third: Neville McCormick 67 nett. Ball Winners: Stuart Bowman, Beau Wheeler, Matt Fischer, Ian Rundell, Mark Comensoli, Jason Perna, Craig Donoghue, Cameron Nottle, Ken Miller, Duane Kerwin, Samuel Reid, Gavin Braybrook, Peter Nolan, Michael Clark, Perry Faletanoai, Trevor Trimble, Stephen Smith, Matt Nicolosi, Brian Cluning, Ray Hutton, Frazer Dale, Robert Murray, Sam Antonacci, Stephen Noble. NTPs – 2nd: Phillip Winnell, 4th: Frazer Judd, 7th: Jason McCoy, 13th: Neil Membrey. Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Max Webster. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Stephen Beavis. Birdies: Subway - Beau Wheeler. Secret 6: Michael Paul. Women's 18 Hole Stroke Event Winner: Barbara Thomas 70 nett. Runner Up: Yogie Naidoo 76 nett. Ball Winner: Dawn Fleet. NTPs – 2nd: Barbara Thomas, 7th: Janette Collier. Sunday 8 November 18 Hole Stableford event Winner: Triv Naidoo 37 points. Runner Up: Thomas Aggett 36 points. Ball Winners: Matt Fischer, Angela Hill, Hayley Fischer. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 9 November are as follows: Joan Guttormsen and Jed Hart d Bronwyn Townsend and Joan Dyson 7/4, Yvonne Mclaughlin and Christine Irewland d Maureen O'Keefe and Gabi Heywood 7/5, Cheryle Beckley and Nathan Reynolds d Julie Sheahan and Janet Kelly. On Tuesday, several Borinya students attended to try croquet and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. During Daylight Saving play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday evenings. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.