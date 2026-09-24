Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Wednesday 16 September 2026 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Gary Dickson 19. Ball winners: Alan Mercer 18, Mark Dean 17 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Mark Dean, 8th: Alan Sands. Thursday 17 September 2026 Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Frances Duffy 17. Ball winners: Helen Gallo 15 C/B. NTPs - 17th: Frances Duffy. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Di Murphy 36. Ball winners: Judy Fogarty 31. NTPs - 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Leeanne Carmody, 17th: Di Murphy . Saturday 19 September Medal of Medals, Women’s Stroke Winner: Judy Fogarty 70 C/B. 2nd: Kellie Roberts 70. Ball winners: Dakota McAliece 71 C/B, Di Murphy 71, Liz Maher 72. NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy, 8th: Alison Smith, 13th: Judy Fogarty, 17th: Dakota McAliece. Medal of Medals, Men’s Stroke Winner: Joseph Marjanoiv Jnr 68. 2nd: Trevor Gunn 69. 3rd: Gary Butler 71 C/B. 4th: Nic Bonwick 71. 5th: Gordon Paterson 72. Ball winners: Andrew Kelly, Bruce Poulter 73; Alex Jones, Geoff Nicholson, Rick Harnwell, Peter Evans, Glenn O’Connell, Charl DeMink 74; Mal White, Peter Challman, Colin Braden, Brad Laywood, John Huntington, Danny Potter, Jim Moore on C/B from others 75. NTPs - 4th: Gary Dinsdale, 8th: Geoff Nicholson, 13th: Brett Keir, 17th: Peter Challman. Sunday 20 September Round 1 Mixed Round Robin 4BBB – Sponsored by Dal Zotto Winner: Glenn Ryan and Merrilyn Giacopelli 50. 2nd: Gordon Paterson and Tamara O’Connor 49. Ball winners: Janet Wraith and Martin VanRhee 47, Gavin Braybrook and Dakota McAliece 46, Leeanne Carmody and Ian Harbourd 45. NTPs - 4th: Glenn O’Connell and Lee Freeland, 8th: Janet Wraith, 13th: Robert Voss, 17th: Alison Smith. 18 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Mark Drage 32. Ball winners: Jacob Schonafinger 27. NTPs - 8th: Aaron Kungl. Monday 21 September Stableford 18 Holes Winner: Alex Jones 34. 2nd: Garry Dickson 33 C/B. 3rd: Peter Geldens 33. Ball winners: Brian Thomas 32 C/B, Ray Hyland 32, Michael Munro 30 C/B, Pat Ernst 30. NTPs - 4th: Phil Bebb, 8th: Rog Henderson, 13th: Brian Carr. Tuesday 22 September Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Deb Butler 25. Ball winners: Liz Maher 21, Marilyn Pane 20. NTPs - 4th: Bruna McDonald, 8th: Pauline Mercer. Ladies Foursomes Championships Winner: Janet Wraith and Lianne Graham 67. Runners Up: Angela Mitchell and Vicky Moorhead 69. Best Scratch: Leanne Carmody and Di Murphy (Playoff) 93. Ball winners: Val Ellis and Lee Freeland 73, Wendy Hogan and Robyn Hogan 76. NTPs - 8th: Helene Gallo, 13th: Val Ellis. Wednesday 23 September Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Brad Laywood 41. 2nd: Nigel Cooper 39. 3rd: Alan Sands 38 C/B. Ball winners: Ian Mills 38; Dave Anderson, Brian Thomas 37; Terry Docherty, Andrew Walker 36; David Richards, Gary Butler, Jim Moore, Barry Adams 35; Brian Lee on Countback from Others 34 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Steve McNaughton, 8th: Brad Laywood, 13th: Glenn O’Connell. 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Allen Mercer 17 C/b. Ball winners: Bruce Poulter 17, Alan White 15. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 20 September Tuesday 15 September 2026 Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Ros Gormly 20 points. Runner Up: Julie McInnes 18 points. Ball Winners: Toni Wilson. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Karen Smith 37 points. Runner Up: Rhonda Bray 34 points. Ball Winners: Nora Martin. Wednesday 16 September Men's 9 Hole Par Event Winner: Peter King -2. Runner Up: Walter Auer - 5 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Graham Whitehead, 7th: Peter King. 18 Hole Par Event A Grade Winner: Andrew Storer +3 C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Maurie Braden +3. Ball Winners: Trevor Clark, Glenn Burns, Peter Nolan, David Woodstock, Ray Hargreaves, Brian Cluning, Leo McCoy. NTPs - 2nd: Glenn Burns, 13th: Marie Braden, 16th: Greg Allan, 18th: David Woodstock. Thursday 17 September Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Dianne McLaughlin 19 points. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Kylie MacLeod 40 points. Runner Up: Ros Gormly 36 points. NTPs - 2nd: Maggie Ray, 4th: Rhonda Bray, 18th: Glenda Dodson. Saturday 19 September Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Chris Oates 41 points. A Grade Runner Up: Ian Rundell 39 points. B Grade Winner: Steve Baertschiger 42 points C/B. B Grade Runner Up: Tim Fifis 42 points C/B. C Grade Winner: Perry Faletanoia 46 points. C Grade Runner Up: Peter Nolan 38 points. Ball Winners: Dale Carmody, Kurt Schubert, Matt Fischer, Ray Hargreaves, Isaac Willett, Robert Holloway, Jason Perna, Michael Webster, Mark Comensoli, Frazer Judd, Andy Raison, Glen Seymour, Matt Niedra, Dan Lacey, Phillip Winnell, Carl Stibilj, Stephen Smith, Cam Cooper, Angus McCoy, Peter King. NTPs – 2nd: Stephen Smith, 4th: Dean Campagna, 7th: Ken Miller, 13th: Michael Webster, 16th: Jason McCoy, 18th: Matt Kelly. Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Jason McCoy. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Dion Ploegmakers. Secret 6: Angus McCoy. Raffle Winner: Bobby Hutchieson. Sunday 20 September 9 Hole Stableford event Winner: Hudson Membrey 15 points C/B. Runner Up: Jye Ekenboom 15 points. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Seb De Napoli 40 points. Runner Up: Harry Bell 39 points. Ball Winners: Jason Oats, Isaac Willett. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 21 September are as follows: Janet Kelly and Nathan Reynolds d Yvonne McLaughlin and Bronwyn Townsend 7/3, Joan Dyson and Gabi Heywood d Dawn Wind and Andy Barbero 6/5, Terry Wilson d Gavan Kelly 7/4. Last weekend Maureen O'Keefe partnered with Jed Hart and Joan Dyson partnered with Cheryle Beckley competed in the Twin City Golf Croquet Advantage Handicap Doubles Tournament in Albury. Winners were Peter Kadar of Hunters Hill, NSW and Anthony Smith of Colac in Victoria from Judy Ameryand Rod LeLievre of Twin City club in Albury in a ‘best of three’ final. Maureen and Jed made it to the quarter finals and Joan and Cheryle were the only pair to defeat the winners in the preliminary rounds. Maureen and Jed also competed in the Golf Singles, with Jed reaching the quarter finals. The winner was John Binnie of Twin City Croquet Club, a great effort considering that he has only played the game for 18 months. Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WARBY WALKERS 11–13 September, weekend away - Burrowa Pine Mountain, near Corryong, part two. We arrived at the spacious car park at Bluff Falls campground, and today the two groups would set off together. Those undertaking the longer hike would go a little further onto Campbells Lookout. The Nature Trail walk closely follows the Bluff Creek which is fed from Bluff Falls. We walked through fern gullies and alongside tall Blue Gum trees with the sound of birds singing. As we neared the falls, the trail became rockier and steeper. A set of new sturdy steel steps had been constructed which made the ascent to the dirt road at the falls more easily manageable. A group photo was taken at this viewing point before returning via the dirt road to the car park for lunch. Meanwhile other hiking group ambled towards Campbells Lookout on a narrow and sometimes rocky path into the gorge which then meets an 18-step ladder. After the ladder, the trail continued through the gorge. A signpost directed the group to the lookout - his is a rocky escarpment that overlooks the steep cliffs and scree-covered slopes of Cudgewa Bluff. Everyone regrouped at the bridge and returned via the way they had come. Once back at the main falls lookout point everyone returned to the cars via the dirt road. By all accounts it was a great weekend of diverse walking trails Coming events Thursday 24 September - Mount Pilot NP. A loop walk, on gravel roads and a bush track, with excellent views from Mount Pilot, which has an ascent of 200m; 10.5km, easy to medium – Jeanette, 0417 546 974. Sunday 4 October – Myrtleford/Gapsted. Skirting the edges of Stanley State Forest on bush tracks, views of the surrounding hills and mountains; 230m total ascent and descent, 12km Shorter options available, medium – Marita, 0427 521 122.