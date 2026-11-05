Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Saturday 31 October Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Stephen Ralston 39 c/b. 2nd: Gordon Paterson 39 c/b. 3rd: Stan Goldsworthy 39 c/b. Ball winners: Neville Hogan 39; Jim D’Arcy, Ian Dinsdale 37; Tanu Nu’u, Steve Deverell, Gary Dinsdale, Zac Hedin 36; Jim Moore, Mal Dinsdale, Michael Baillie, Ian Wiedemann 35. NTPs - 4th: Bronte Bruce, 8th: Ian Weiderman, 13th: Jim D’Arcy, 17th: Adam Anderson. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Dakota McAliece 41. 2nd: Marilyn Pane 39 c/b. Ball winners Jackie O’Brien 39, Denise Rigoni 34 c/b, Tamara O’Connor on c/b from others 34 c/b. NTPs - 4th: Marilyn Pane, 8th: Angela Mitchell, 13th: Dakota McAliece, 17th: Leeanne Carmody. Sunday 1 November 18 Hole Medley Stableford Winner: Peter Evans 40. Runner Up: Glenn O’Connell 39. Ball winners: Kim Arnold 39, Felix Gamze 38, Kellie Roberts 38, Pip Whitford 35, Eon Scott c/b from others 35. *Glenn O’Connell Eagle on the 15th. NTPs - 4th: Felix Gamze, 8th: Wayne Roberts, 13th: Grant Williams, 17th: Eon Scott. Monday 2 November Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Stan Goldsworthy 39. 2nd: Ian Dinsdale 38. 3rd: Russell Stone 37 C/B. Ball winners: John McKenzie 37, Gary Dinsdale 36 C/B, Alex Gibbs 36, Chris O’Keefe 35, Lawrence Miller 35, Bill O’Brien 34 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Lawrence Miller, 8th: Russell Stone, 13th: Ian Dinsdale. Tuesday 3 November Melbourne Cup Day Stableford Medley Winner: Tamara O’Connor 39 C/B. 2nd: Mik Ritchie 39. Ball winners: Linda Stone 37 C/B, Alison Smith 37, Jon Wight 37, Marilyn Pane 36. NTPs - 4th: Ed Day, 8th: Marilyn Pane, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Janet Wraith. Wednesday 4 November Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Brian Lee 42. 2nd: Brian Luxford 39. 3rd: Geoff Veldman 38 C/B. Ball winners Pat Ernst 38; Bren Sheridan 37; Charl De Mink, Carmine Pane, Keith Moorhead 36; Danny Potter, Ian Wiedemann 35; Ken Beitzel, Gary Dinsdale, Peter Geldens, Andrew Walker 34 c/b. NTPs - 4th: Jim Moore, 8th: Brian Luxford, 13th: Doug Ritchens, 17th: Peter Geldens. 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Mick Reidy 18 C/B. 2nd: Josephy Marjanovic Jnr 18. Ball winners: Steve Deverall 18, Grant Williams 18, Craig Gibbs 18, Allen Mercer 17 C/B. NTPs - 13th: Mark Nolan. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 1 November Monday 26 October Medley Competition 9 Hole Stableford event Winner: Jaxon Garner 17 points. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Frazer Dale 38 points. Runner Up: Henry McInnes 35 points. Tuesday 27 October Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Barbara Thomas 17 points C/B. Runner Up: Sue McCall 17 points. NTPs - 18th: Sue McCall 18 Hole Stroke Event Winner: Jacqui Hoggan 67 nett. Runner Up: Kylie MacLeod 68 nett. Ball Winners: Jill Halbwidl, Lorraine Adams, Annie Wilson, Karen Smith, Ash Wheeler. NTPs - 2nd: Kylie MacLeod, 4th: Candice Jones. Wednesday 21 October Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Keith Fleet 23 points. Runner Up: Leonard Chandler 21 points. Ball Winners: Dan Madden 19 points C/B. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Bill Dodd 39 points. Runner Up: Brian Cluning 38 points. Ball Winners: Phillip Winnell, Andy Raison, Trevor Clark, Beau Wheeler, Steve Siperki, Glenn Burns, Geoffrey Webster, Darren Burns. NTPs - 2nd: Phillip Winnell, 4th: Geoffrey Webster, 7th: Ray Hargreaves, 13th: Chris Oates, 16th: Chris Oates, 18th: Bill Dodd. Thursday 29 October Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Lois Sanderson 20 points. Runner Up: Barbara Woodward 15 points C/B. Ball Winners: Dawn Fleet. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Jan Hill 38 points. Runner Up: Lorraine Adams 37 points. Ball Winners: Karen Smith. NTPs – 2nd: Maggie Ray, 4th: Maggie Ray. Friday 30 October Medley Competition 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Lucy Mitchell-Long 19 points. Runner Up: Cameron Nottle 18 points. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winners: Max Webster 37 points. Runners Up: Lachy Moore 32 points. Saturday 31 October Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Mathew Tucker 41 points. A Grade Runner Up: Joshua Carr 37 points. A Grade Third: John Southwell 37 points. B Grade Winner: Craig Donoghue 40 points. B Grade Runner Up: Joel Tilbrook 39 points C/B. B Grade Third: Phillip Winnell 39 points C/B. C Grade Winner: Luke Snell 46 points. C Grade Runner Up: Gary Walder 39 points. C Grade Third: Mitch Snell 38 points. Ball Winners: Trevor Clark, Christopher Martens, Seb De Napoli, Carl Stibilj, Sam Niedra, Stephen Noble, Paul Verdon, Darren Oats, Sam Antonacci, Ross Anderson, Neville McCormick. NTP 2nd: Neil Membrey, 4th: Leo McCoy, 7th: Stuart Bowman, 13th: Craig Donoghue, 16th: Ashley Clayton, 18th: Jason Perna. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Seb De Napoli. Secret 6: Denis Hill Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Tracey McKinnon 38 points. Sunday 1 November 18 Hole 3 Person Ambrose Event Men’s Winners: Harry Bell, Henry Mcinnes, Neville McCormick 54 nett. Runners Up: Jacob Reidy, Tim Mortimer, Nathan Bradley 55.33 nett. Mixed Winners: Gavin Braybrook, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr, Dakota McAliece. Mixed Runners Up: Samuel Reid, Kate Reid, Joel McNeill. NTPs – 2nd: Fraser Ellis, Dakota McAliece, 7th: Jack Dean, 13th: Stuart Bowman, Hayley Fischer, 16th: Jack Dean, Angela Mitchell. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 2 November are as follows: Susan Fischer and Terry Wilson d Bronwyn Townsend and Jed Hart 7/5, Gabi Heywood d Christine Ireland 7/5. Also on Monday, Come and Try participant Renae Fisk ran hoop ten from 20 yards - a wonderful achievement for a beginner. On Wednesday evening several members and a Come and Try participant enjoyed some games in the pleasant, cool conditions and Bronwyn Townsend ran a hoop from 20 yards. Last weekend, Andy Barbero won the Owen Edwards Challenge Cup from Kevin Beard 4/7 7/6, 7/6 in a best of three final, which was held in Melbourne. During Daylight Saving play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday evenings. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WARBY WALKERS Tuesday 3 November, Melbourne Cup Day - walk in Markwood area, Wood’s Lane walk of about 6km. A total of 24 Warby Walkers who trusted in the weather forecast that it was going to clear in time for when we were planning to start our walk, which it did, set out. We ambled along Wood’s Lane, which comes off the Carboor–Everton Road in Markwood area. The lane has trees on both sides, which made it pleasant and picturesque. It meandered through green and quiet farmlands. We had our lunch stop halfway, then made the return walk back to the start. After the walk we all headed to Whorouly Recreation reserve where we had our ‘normal’ Melbourne Cup celebration. We enjoyed a large variety of nibbles, and drinks while we were socialising, and ended it with a fancy hat parade before we listened to the race. Coming Events Sunday 15 November - Mount Buffalo, the Back Wall. Starting at Dickson’s Falls Nature Track, across the southern part of the Mount Buffalo Plateau with the Giants Playground. Spectacular views at the back wall. Total ascent and descent of about 400m, 12km total, medium – Michael, 0447 617 880. Saturday, 21 November, Frosts Crossing Track to Ovens River, Killawarra. More or less a loop walk, on bush roads, mainly flat, 9km, easy – Ann, 0402 207 346.