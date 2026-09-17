Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Saturday 12 September Ladies The Gateway Monthly Medal Stroke Winner: Tamara O’Connor 70. Ball winners: Di Murphy 71, Lee Freeland 73. NTPs - 4th: Judy Fogarty (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Lee Freeland (Londrigan Finer Foods), 13th: Di Murphy (Aroma Deli), 17th: Di Murphy (Wangaratta Kebabs). Saturday 12 September Men’s Wangaratta Trophies & Engravers Monthly Medal Stroke Winner: Tanu Nu’u 69. 2nd: Gordon Paterson 70. 3rd: Brian Lee 71. 4th: Trevor Gunn 72 C/B. Ball winners: Andrew Walker, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 72; Brad Laywood, David O’Connor, Peter Challman 73; Scott Gibbs, Trevor Nippress, Colin Braden 74; John Huntington, Ray Hyland, Josh Hartwig, Stan Goldsworthy, Jim Moore 75. NTPs - 4th: Josephy Marjanovic Jnr (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Scott Gibbs (Wangaratta Tattslotto), 13th: Colin Braden (Town & Country Tavern), 17th: Brian Thomas (McDonalds). Monday 14 September Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Paul McInerney 45. 2nd: Gary Dinsdale 39. 3rd: Andrew Walker 38. Ball winners: Brian Luxford 36 C/B, Philip Bebb 36, Ian Harbourd 36, Peter Geldens 35 C/B, Gary Dickson 35, Mal Dinsdale 35. NTPs - 4th: Bernie Grealy, 8th: Brian Carr, 13th: Trevor Nippress. Tuesday 15 September Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Deb Butler 24. Ball winners: Liz Maher 18, Pip Whitford 16. Old Town & Country Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Winner: Wendy Hogan 72. Ball winners: Di Murphy 72, Ange Mitchell 73. Best Scratch: Di Murphy 82. NTPs - 4th: Lee Freeland, 8th: Judy Fogarty, 13th: Di Murphy, 17th: Di Murphy. Wednesday 16 September Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Andrew Walker 38 C/b. 2nd: Ian Mills 38 c/b. 3rd: Pat Ernst 38. Ball winners: Bill O’Brien 36 c/b, Terry Docherty 36 c/b, Glenn Hunt 36, Rick Harnwell 34 c/b, Geoff Veldman 34 c/b, Brian Thomas 34, Gordon Paterson 33, Michael Baillie 33 c/b, Gordon Hines 32 c/b. NTPs - 4th: Brendon Essex, 8th: Glenn Hunt, 13th: Alex Jones, 17th: Pat Ernst. 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Garry Dickson. Ball winners: Allen Mercer, Mark Dean. NTPs - 4th: Mark Dean, 8th: Alan Sands. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 13 September Tuesday 8 September 18 Hole Stroke Event Women's Monthly Medal Winner: Karen Smith 75 nett. Runner Up: Barbara Thomas 76 nett. Ball Winners: Sue McCall, Kylie MacLeod, Candice Jones, Rhonda Bray. NTPs - 4th: Rhonda Bray, 13th: Candice Jones. Wednesday 9 September Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Graeme Arnold 20 points. Runner Up: Bob Haynes 19 points C/B. Ball Winners: Peter King. 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: David Woodstock 38 points. A Grade Runner Up: Michael Webster 36 points C/B. Ball Winners: Bill Dodd, Dean Campagna, Phillip Winnell, Matthew Walsh, Jaxon Garner, Craig Donoghue, Chris Oates, Maurie Braden. NTPs - 2nd: Dean Campagna, 4th: Maurie Braden, 7th: David Woodstock, 13th: Lindsay Steer, 16th: Kent Braden, 18th: Dean Campagna. Thursday 10 September Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Wendy Stephens 17 points. Runner Up: Jenny Kerr 13 points C/B. Ball Winners: Dianne McLaughlin. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Kylie MacLeod 37 points. Runner Up: Nora Martin 29 points. NTPs - 4th: Kylie MacLeod, 13th: Nora Martin. Saturday 12 September 18 Hole Stroke Event Men's Monthly Medal A Grade Winner: David O'Brien 68 nett. A Grade Runner Up: Robert Holloway 69 nett C/B. B Grade Winner: Daine Porter 65 nett. B Grade Runner Up: Riley Allan 66 nett. A Grade Monthly Medal Winner: David O'Brien. B Grade Monthly Medal Winner: Riley Allan. Ball Winners: Jack Stamp, Nic Bonwick, Chris Oates, Michael Webster, Ian Rundell, Trevor Cooper, Jacob Schonafinger, Leo McCoy, Angus McCoy, Andrew Storer, Matt Niedra, Andy Raison, Geoffrey Webster, Daniel Bihun, Ken Miller, Craig Henwood, Dan Lacey, Frazer Judd. NTPs – 2nd: Jason Perna, 4th: Jason Perna, 13th: Trevor Trimble, 16th: Josh Owen, 18th: John Southwell. Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Josh Owen, Chris Oates. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Harry Allan. Birdies: Subway - Robert Holloway, Julian Bau. Eagle: 10th Hole: Josh Owen, Chris Oates. Secret 6: Daine Porter. Sunday 13 September Medley Competition 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Lexi Bush 38 points. Runner Up: Seb De Napoli 37 points C/B. Ball Winners: Henry McInnes, Michael Clark, James Sutton, Jack Davies. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 14 September are as follows: Joan Dyson and Joan Guttormsen d Maureen O'Keefe and Andy Barbero 7/5, Gabi Heywood and Jed Hart d Nathan Reynolds and Terry Wilson 7/5, Janet Kelly d Gavan Kelly 7/4. On Monday last week, Maureen O'Keefe placed third in the Yarrawonga Croquet Club Social Day. On Wednesday this week, Julie Sheahan scored a beautiful Hoop-in-One by running hoop four from behind hoop three.\u2002\u2002\u2002 Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WANG TABLE TENNIS Wednesday September 9, Preliminary Finals A grade Boralma Berkshire (John Wright, John Bajada, Sienna Bajada) def NE Ag & Industrial (Tim Oliver, Andrew Lindner, Kim Brown); final rubber score 6/4. Matches won - Singles: J Wright 2, J Bajada 1, S Bajada 2, A Lindner 3. Doubles: J Bajada/J Wright 1, A Lindner/ T Oliver 1. Boralma Berkshire came out firing with a consistent, disciplined performance to knock off the ladder leaders in a finals thriller. NE Ag will be disappointed to miss a place in the grand final, but after a great season, unfortunately fell short on the night. B grade Auto 8 (Andrew Holmes, Phil Fitzgerald) def Somerset Comms (Jaimon Howell, Robert Voss); final rubber score 3/1. Matches won - Singles: P Fitzgerald 2, A Holmes 1, R Voss 1. Auto 8 always play a positive consistent game and the result was called early for them with three singles wins. C grade Yellow Boots (Paul Hughes, Jesse Hughes) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Minal Mittal, Stephen Alger); final rubber score 3/2. Matches won - Singles: P Hughes 2, J Hughes 1, S Alger 1. Doubles: M Mittal/S Alger. Paul clinched a tightly contested singles win over Steve 12/10 in the deciding seventh game, which proved to be pivotal to their finals win. The grand final contenders for each grade are: A grade - Nathan Vincent Contracting (Tom Brown, Nathan Vincent, Evan Kibble) vs Boralma Berkshire (John Wright, John Bajada, Sienna Bajada). B grade - Nathan Vincent Contracting (James Loughnan, Jesse O’Brien) vs Auto 8 (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes). C grade - NE Ag & Industrial (Matt Curran, Isaac Hackett) vs Yellow Boots (Paul Hughes, Jesse Hughes). Enquiries: T Brown (president), 0429 809 927. WARBY WALKERS 11–13 September, weekend away - Burrowa Pine Mountain NP, near Corryong On Friday, 31 walkers descended upon Colac Colac Caravan Park - this was our second visit to the area, having visited back in 2024. The reason for a subsequent return was because storm damage in one area of the Burrowa Pine Mountain NP prevented us from doing planned trails which have now been restored and improved. In addition to this park, the Mount Mittamatite Regional Park was included as a walking destination. The walkers for the Burrowa Pine Mountain NP assembled at 8am Saturday. We began walking and it wasn’t long before we reached Rocky Knob, and clear blue skies allowed expansive views over the other side of the park and Cudgewa Valley below. After a break we continued towards another rocky outcrop which is about 3km from the start - this is a more demanding climb to this point with a total elevation gain of 300m. One final short rock section necessitated poles being put away, as hands and knees were needed for the short scramble. The group now divided into two - medium walkers stayed to enjoy the view a little longer before returning the way they had come, while the rest of us continued towards Pine Mountain. The final climb towards Pine Mountain summit was again over large flat rock areas in an exposed space. After lunch we began to return via the way we had walked to the summit, and finally, at 4.30pm, we had returned to the starting point. The almost 11km hike was most rewarding, but a challenging day hike. Saturday also included two groups of walkers transversing the trails on Mount Mittamatite Regional Park. Dinner was held Saturday evening at the Corryong Courthouse Hotel where numerous animated conversations took place. With no fact checkers present, one can only imagine some of the stories that were shared. Coming Events Saturday 19 September - Paradise Falls loop walk. These falls are in the upper King Valley, 60km southeast of Wangaratta. This is loop walk through the bush, on mostly wide bush tracks, but some on single lane tracks. The walk has a 350m ascent and descent; 12km, medium – Shannon, 0404 515 548. Thursday 24 September - Mount Pilot NP. A loop walk, on gravel roads and a bush track, with excellent views from Mount Pilot, which has an ascent of 200m; 10.5 km, easy to medium – Jeanette, 0417 546 974.