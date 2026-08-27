Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Thursday 20 August Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Merrilyn Giacopelli 16. Ball winners: Judy Fogarty 14. NTPs - 13th: Josie Fitzsimons. Saturday 22 August Ladies 18 Hole Par Winner: Kellie Roberts 0. Ball winners: Leeanne Carmody -2, Marion Hunt -3. NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy, 8th: Marilyn Pane, 13th: Judy Fogarty, 17th: Kellie Roberts. Men’s Presidents Trophy Par Winner: Stephen McNaughton +4. 2nd: Daniel Lewis +1. 3rd: Andrew Walker +1. 4th: Danny Potter +1. Ball winners: Trevor Nippress, Ian Mills, Alex Jones, Scott Cabion 0; David Richards, Jim Moore, Brendon Essex, Ray Hyland, Peter Geldens -1; Martin VanRhee, Rick Harnwell, Glenn Ryan -2. NTPs - 4th: Brad Laywood, 8th: David Richards, 13th: David Richards, 17th: Trevor Nippress. Monday 24 August Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Peter Collihole 42. 2nd: Stan Goldsworthy 41. 3rd: Gary Dickson 37. Ball winners: Wayne Hibberson 36 C/B, Keith Moorhead 36, Pat Ernst 34 C/B, Alex Gibbs 34, Andrew Walker 33, Gary Dinsdale 32. NTPs - 4th: Ian Harbourd, 8th: Trevor Nippress, 13th: Pat Ernst. Wednesday 26 August Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Peter Challman 38. Runner Up: Trevor Nippress 33. 3rd Place: Pat Ernst 33. Ball winners: Trevor Gunn 31, Gordon Patterson 30, Glen Hunt 29, Dave Anderson 29, Glenn O’Connell 29, Ray Hyland 29, Jim Moore 29. NTPs - 4th: Danny Potter, 8th: Glenn O’Connell, 13th: Steve Fisher, 17th: Gordon Hines. Wednesday 26 August Men’s 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Travis Maiden 16. Ball winners: Allen Mercer 15 C/B, Daine Porter 15, Mark Dean 15. NTPs - 13th: Steve Fisher, 17th: Daine Porter. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 23 August 2026 Tuesday 18 August Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Amanda White 16 Points. Runner Up: Carol Coghill 15 Points. Ball Winners: Sue McCall. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winners: Rhonda Bray 34 C/B Points. Runner Up: Karen Smith 34 Points. Ball Winners: Judy Brown, Yogie Naidoo. NTPs - 2nd: Dianne McLaughlin, 4th: Annie Wilson, 7th: Toni Wilson, 18th: Barb Thomas. Wednesday 19 August Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Bob Haynes 12 C/B Points. Runner Up: Peter King 12 Points. Ball Winners: Leonard Chandler. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Ken Miller 38 Points. Runner Up: Phillip Winnell 36 Points. Ball Winners: Maurie Braden, Matthew Walsh. NTPs - 2nd: Craig Donoghue, 4th: Maurie Braden, 16th: Maurie Braden, 18th: Maurie Braden. Saturday 22 August Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Chris Oates 37 C/B Points. A Grade Runner Up: Ashley Clayton 37 Points. B Grade Winner: Simon Patterson. B Grade Runner Up: Paul Verdon. Ball Winners: Mathew Tucker, Nic Bonwick, Isaac Willett, John Southwell, Steve Bismire, Gary Walder, David Woodstock, Michael Clark, Lindsay Steer, Andrew Storer, Max Patterson, Drek Hawksworth, Dan Lacey. NTPs – 2nd: Isaac Willett, 4th: Seb De Napoli, 7th: Ray Hargreaves, 13th: Josh Wason, 16th: Tim Leslie, 18th: John Southwell. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Mark Comensoli. Secret 6: Simon Patterson. Raffle Winner: Jeremy Winter. Sunday 23 August 18 Hole Stableford event Winner: Dakota McAliece. Runner Up: Jason Perna. Ball Winners: Michael Clark. WANG CROQUET Results for Monday 24 August are as follows: Maureen O'Keefe and Jed Hart d Andy Barbero and Gavan Kelly 7/4, Janet Kelly and Julie Sheahan d Bronwyn Townsend and Susan Fischer 7/4, Dawn Wind and Robyn Muller d Christine Ireland and Sue Hart 7/5. Last Saturday, Bronwyn Townsend managed to run hoops eleven and twelve with the one shot. On Wednesday afternoon, 12 members and a visitor enjoyed the sunny conditions. Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WARBY WALKERS Sunday 23 August - Warby Ranges, Salisbury Falls to Kwat Kwat lookout and return. On a fine sunny day, 19 walkers ventured into the hillier section of the superb Warby Ovens National Park. Beginning at the start of the Salisbury Falls Walk, we climbed to the top of the falls, proceeded on to Mount Warby, through Wenham’s Camp, took the Friends Track to Kwat Kwat and returned via the Alpine Views Track covering about 14km all up. Recent good rainfalls have helped the park come alive. Salisbury Falls and the subsequent creeks were flowing freely, and we made our way carefully along the narrow track looking over the creek below. Then it was just a short walk navigating some boggy ground, before we turned right onto a bush track which leads towards Mount Warby. With spring almost upon us, the wildflowers were really putting on a show. From here it was a short walk into Wenham’s Camp. Some of us explored the soon to be completed Bush Garden – a project of the Friends of the Warby Ovens NP. From Wenham’s Camp we took the Friends Track and ended up at Kwat Kwat for lunch and to take in the great views below. Then it was time to move on because the breeze had a little chill to it. We retraced some of our steps back towards the Friends Track junction and then took a left turn. This section comes alongside a picturesque Grass Tree filled gully and some of the steeper sections of today’s hike, eventually meeting the Alpine Views track. This part afforded some better views of Mount Buffalo and the distant alps. After reaching the Boilerwood track, it was a relatively flat track that led back to Salisbury Falls junction and our cars. Coming Events Sunday 6 September - Warby Ranges, Sunrise Track loop. Walk is on bush tracks, with hills, 7km, medium - Anne Ford, 0427 576 664. 11–13 September, weekend away. Burrowa-Pine Mountain NP, near Corryong EMH – Michael, 0447 617 880.