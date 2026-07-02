JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 25 June

Ladies 18 Hole Par

Winner: Val Ellis 0.

Ball winners: Mary Jones -1.

NTPs - 4th: Mary Jones, 8th: Leeanne Carmody, 13th: Leeanne Carmody, 17th: Leeanne Carmody.

Saturday 27 June

Ladies Monthly Medal

Winner: Lee Freeland 77 C/B. 2nd: Yogie Naidoo 77.

Ball winners: Mary Jones 77, Linda Stone 77, Angela Mitchell 78.

NTPs - 4th: Lee Freeland, 8th: Liz Collihole, 13th: Yogi Naidoo, 17th: Di Murphy.

Ladies Gateway Monthly Medal

Winner: Lee Freeland 77 C/B. 2nd: Yogie Naidoo 77.

Ball winners: Mary Jones 77, Linda Stone 77, Angela Mitchell 78.

NTPs - 4th: Lee Freeland (Pinsent ), 8th: Liz Collihole (Londrigan Finer Foods), 13th: Yogi Naidoo (Old Town and Country Tavern), 17th: Di Murphy.

Men’s Monthly Medal Wangaratta Trophies & Engravers

Winner: Gordon Hines 67. 2nd: John McKenzie 70. 3rd: Adam Anderson 72. 4th: Jack Stamp 74C/B.

Ball winners: Robert Voss, Steve Fisher 74; Stan Goldsworth, Ben Honeychurch 75; Ian Dinsdale 76; Glenn Hunt, Wayne Hibberson, Brad Laywood, Pat Ernst, Ken Beitzel, Jim D’Arcy, Gary Dinsdale 77.

NTPs - 4th: Brendan Essex (Pinsent), 8th: Ian Dinsdale (Wang Lotto), 13th: Brian Thomas (Old Town and Country Tavern).

Sunday 28 June

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Jade Senkic 38, Mick Reidy 36 C/B.

Ball winners: Brad Laywood 36, Jacob Schonafinger 33, Mark Dean 33.

NTPs - 4th: Kyle Mills, 8th: Mick Reidy, 13th: Brett Keir, 17th: Brad Laywood.

Monday 29 June

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ian Mills 31 C/B.

Ball winners: Philip Bebb 31, Keith Moorhead 30, Ian Dinsdale 29, Brian Thomas 26, Alex Jones 21, Garry Dickson 19.

NTPs - 8th: Keith Moorhead.

Wednesday 1 July

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Sam Lewis 40. 2nd: Jacob Schonafinger 38.

Ball winners: Brad Laywood 34, Michael Clark 33, Gordon Paterson 32 c/b.

Eagle on 9th: Daine Porter.

NTPs - 4th: Keith Moorhead, 8th: Brad Laywood, 13th: Keith Moorhead, 17th: Keith Moorhead.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 28 June

Tuesday 23 June

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winners: Nora Martin 33 points. Runner Up: Kylie MacLeod 24 points.

NTPs - 4th: Rhonda Bray.

Wednesday 24 June

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Peter King 15 points. Runner Up: Leonard Chandler 13 points.

Ball Winners: Walter Auer.

18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Chris Oates 37 points. A Grade Runner Up: Robert Watson 36 points.

B Grade Winner: Wayne Pegler 39 points. B Grade Runner Up: Harry Allan 38 points.

Ball Winners: Michael Webster, Matthew Walsh, Ken Wickham, David Woodstock, Arnold Sparks, Steve Baertschiger, Andy Raison, Ray Hutton.

NTPs - 2nd: Ken Miller, 4th: Steve Bismire, 7th: Matthew Walsh, 13th: Harry Allan, 16th: Trevor Clark, 18th: Andy Raison.

Thursday 25 June

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Kylie MacLeod 30 points. Runner Up: Karen Smith 28 points.

NTPs - 4th: Rhonda Bray.

Saturday 27 June

Men's 18 Hole 2 Person Ambrose Event

Winners: Jason McCoy and Angus McCoy 60.75 nett. Runners Up: Robert Holloway and Craig Donoghue 61.5.

Ball Winners: Ashley Clayton and Josh Wason, Dan Lacey and Shane Watson, Corey Bradley and Hayden Johnston, Charles Seager and Jye Eykenboom, Mark Comensoli and Robert Murray, Neil Membrey and Paul Judd, Brett Sessions and Newyear Patiole.

NTPs – 2nd: Marley Stephenson, 13th: Karl Findlay, 16th: Ashley Clayton, 18th: Matt Niedra.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Josh Wason. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - Lucky Draw: Peter Nolan and Ken Miller.

Raffle Winner: Michael Webster.

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Millie Sammon 31 points. Runner Up: Holly Foster 29 points.

NTPs – 2nd: Millie Sammon.

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Cameron Nottle 34 points. Runner Up: Lachy Moore 32 points C/B.

WARBY WALKERS

12 May to mid-July - Jeanette and Michael’s Excellent Adventure.

In a first for this usual Australia-based report, we need to mention some European escapades with the incredible efforts of walk leaders Jeanette and Michael who are over in the UK carrying out investigations, with the possibility of month or more away for our club in 2027.

They have trudged through wild parts of England and Ireland but have just completed the famous Great Glen Way from Fort Willim to Inverness via Loch Ness.

They hiked Scotland’s longest straight valley - about 125 kms in six days in mainly fine weather.

Coming Events

Saturday 11 July - Wild Dog Rocks, in Mount Pilot NP.

Walking on CFA tracks through bushland and farmland, about 11km, medium – Lesley, 0439 776 687.

Wednesday 15 July - Reform Hill circuit.

Trek of 6km on bush tracks with ascent and descent of about 160m, followed by the Mosaic Trail, a 4km flat sealed path alongside the Ovens River. 10km total, medium – Erin, 0419 200 998.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Results - Winter Competition, round 4, 24 June

A GRADE

NE Agricultural & Industrial (Andrew Lindner, Tim Oliver, Kim Brown) def Boralma Berkshire (John Bajada, Sienna Bajada, John Wright) - final rubber score 6/5.

Matches won: Singles: A Lindner 3, T Oliver 1, J Wright 2, J Bajada 2, S Bajada 1. Doubles: A Lindner/T Oliver 1, A Lindner/K Brown 1.

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Nathan Vincent, Tom Brown, Evan Kibble) def Somerset Communications (Ash Wurtz, Ken Parker, Markus Angehrn) - final rubber score 8/3.

Matches won: Singles: N Vincent 2, T Brown 2, E Kibble 2, A Wurtz 3. Doubles: T Brown/N Vincent 1, T Brown/E Kibble 1.

B GRADE

Somerset Communications (Robert Voss, Jaimon Howell) def Yellow Boots (Ted Tatulaschwili, Reg Kanaskar) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: Singles: R Voss 2, T Tatulaschwili 1, R Kanaskar 1. Doubles: R Voss/J Howell.

NE Ag & Industrial (James Loughnan, Jesse O’Brien) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Aaron Plum, Gary Crowe) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: Singles: J Loughnan 2, G Crowe 1, A Plum 1. Doubles: J Loughnan/J O’Brien.

C GRADE

Somerset Communications (Renee McCarthy, Linda Francis) def Auto 8 (Julie Lindner, Isaac Hackett) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: Singles: R McCarthy 2, J Lindner 1, I Hackett 1. Doubles: R McCarthy/L Francis.

NE Ag & Industrial (Isaac Hackett, Matt Curran) def Yellow Boots (Jesse Hughes, Paul Hughes) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: Singles: I Hackett 1, M Curran 1, P Hughes 2. Doubles: I Hackett/M Curran.

The Wednesday night competition will continue after the school holiday break.

The shed will be open for a hit up on Wednesday 8 June from 6.30pm.

Keenagers continue each Monday and Thursday from 8am and social play each Tuesday from 10am.

For more information, visit wangarattatableten.wixsite.com.

WANGARATTA CROQUET

There are no results this week because unfortunately we had to cancel croquet due to inclement weather.

Andy Barbero finished mid-field in his block at the British Open Golf Croquet Championship held in London.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.