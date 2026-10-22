Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Thursday 15 October Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Bruna McDonald 18. Ball winners: Elfie Jones 15, Deb Nolan 14 C/B. NTPs - 13th: Emily Stone, 17th: Merrilyn Giacopelli. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Judy Fogarty 33. Ball winners: Di Murphy 32. NTPs - 8th: Lee Freeland, 13th: Di Murphy. Saturday 17 October Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Dakota McAliece 36. Ball winners: Ali Comensoli 36, Linda Stone 35. NTPs - 4th: Vicki Moorhead, 8th: Ali Comensoli, 13th: Kaye Middlemiss, 17th: Jade Senkic. Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Martin Van Rhee 38. Second place: Brian Lee 38. Third place: Trevor Gunn 38. Fourth place: Brad Laywood c/b 38. Ball winners: Joe Marjanovic Jnr 38, Mal White 38, Ed Day 37, Doug Ritchens 36, Neville Hogan 36, Gordon Hines 36, Col Braden 36, Brian Thomas 35, Pat Ernst 35, Dave Anderson 34, Russell Sone 34, Thomas Aggett 33, Jaxon Osmotherley 33, Zac Hedin 33. NTPs - 4th: Pat Ernst, 8th: Zac Hedin, 13th: Joe Marjanovic, 17th: Charl De Mink. Sunday 18 October 18 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Dakota McAliece 42. Ball winners: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 36. NTPs - 17th: Dakota McAliece. Pairs Mixed Championships Winner, Scratch: Di Murphy and Glenn Ryan 79. Winner, Nett: Rick Harnwell and Alison Comensoli 69. Ball winners: Lee Freeland and Gordon Paterson 69. NTPs - 4th: Lee Freeland, 8th: Alison Smith. Monday 19 October Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Bernie Grealy 37. Second place: Martin VanRhee 36 C/B. Third place: Ian Dinsdale 36. Ball winners: Bill O’Brien 35 C/B, Trevor Nippress 35, Pat Ernst 33, Ian Mills 32 C/B, Chris O’Keefe 32, Peter Geldens 31 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Mal Dinsdale, 8th: Keith Moorhead, 13th: Phil Bebb. Tuesday 20 October Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Di Murphy 39. Ball winners: Merrilyn Giacopelli 34 C/B, Angela Mitchell 34 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Vicki Moorhead, 8th: Di Murphy, 17th: Angela Mitchell. Wednesday 21 October Men's 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Glenn Hunt 39, 2nd Rick Harnwell 39, 3rd Bren Sheridan 38 C/b. Ball winners: Alex Jones 38, Nigel Cooper 38, Gary Butler 37, John McKenzie 37, Doug Ritchens 37, Trevor Nippress 37, Brian Thomas 36, Gordon Paterson 36, Brian Luxford 36. NTPs: 4th: Brendon Essex; 8th: Ken Beitzel; 13th: Brendon Essex; 17th: Trevor Gunn. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 18 October Tuesday 13 October 2026 Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Amanda White 13 points. Runner up: Sally Trenkner. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Rosemary Webb 45 points. Runner Up: Dianne McLaughlin 38 points. Ball winners: Lois Sanderson, Nora Martin, Barbara Woodward, Lorraine Adams, Ash Wheeler, Kylie MacLeod, Rhonda Bray, Jan Hill, Annie Wilson, Dona Harper, Glenda Dodson. NTPs - 2nd: Glenda Dodson, 4th: Rosemary Webb; NTP 7th: Glenda Dodson; NTP 18th: Julie McInnes. Men's: Wednesday 14 October 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Leonard Chandler 23 points. Runner Up: Bob Haynes 18 points. 18 Hole Stableford A Grade winner: Ray Hutton 41 points. A Grade runner up: David Woodstock 37 points. Ball winners: Phillip Winnell, Chris Oates, Bill Dodd, Steve Baertschiger, Ray Hargreaves, Geoffrey Webster, Bobby Hutchieson, Matthew Walsh, Graeme Ray. NTP 2nd: Geoffrey Webster; 4th: Matthew Walsh; 7th: Chris Oates; 13th: Michael Webster; 16th: Kurt Schubert; 18th: Bobby Hutchieson. Women's: Thursday 15 October 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Jan Hill 18 points. 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Karen Smith 35 points. Runner up: Wendy Stephens 34 points C/B. Ball winners: Judith Brown, Carol Coghill. NTPs 4th: Carolyn Sullivan; NTP 13th: Glenda Dodson; NTP 18th: Glenda Dodson. Medley Competition: Friday 16 October 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Laura McKinnon 20 points. Runner Up: Millie Sammon 18 points. Ball winner: Jaxon Garner. 18 Hole Stableford Winners: Daniel Bihun 33 points. Runner up: Dean Campagna 31 points C/B. Ball winners: Craig Bihun. Men's: Saturday 17 October 18 Hole Stroke Event 2nd round Club Championships A Grade winner: Mitchell Bush 63 nett. A Grade runner up: Trevor Cooper 65 nett C/B. A Grade third: Max Webster 65 nett. B Grade winner: Mark Flack 65 nett C/B. B Grade runner up: Ken Miller 65 nett C/B. B Grade third: Tim Tilbrook 65 nett. C Grade winner: Stephen Beavis 62 nett. C Grade runner up: Hayden Sharp 67 nett. C Grade third: Perry Faletanoai 69 nett. Ball winners: Henry McInnes, Jason McCoy, Duane Kerwin, Ian Rundell, David O'Brien, Julian Bau, Rod Moyle, Dale Symes, Glen Seymour, Russell Wallace, Kurt Schubert, Craig Donoghue, David Sutton, Matt Fischer, Stephen Smith, Simon Hunter, Rodney Goode, Mark Hall, Neil McKinnon, Robert Fischer, James Sutton, Lewis Sharrock, Neville McCormick, Leo McCoy. NTPs 2ndh: Simon Patterson; 4th: Phillip Winnell; 7th: Tim Tilbrook - Hole In One; 13th: Henry McInnes; 16th: Scott Thompson; 18th: Mitchell Bush. Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Lewis Sharrock. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Robert Holloway. Birdies: Subway - Jason McCoy. Eagle: 7th Hole: Tim Tilbrook - Hole In One, 8th Hole: Max Webster. Secret 6: Mitchell Bush. Medley Competition: Sunday 18 October 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Jack Davies 39 points. Runner up: Matt Niedra 38 points. Ball winners: Isaac Willett, Michael Webster, Darren Burns. WANGARATTA CROQUET CLUB Results for Monday 19 September. Joan Dyson and Gavan Kelly d Joan Guttormsen and Nathan Reynolds 7/5, Christine Irewland and Cheryle Beckley d Yvonne McLaughlin and Janet Kelly 7/6, Gabi Heywood and Bronwyn Townsend d Julie Sheahan and Wendy Burgess 7/1. Last Tuesday, 40 players from around the North East, Goulburn Valley and Traralgon gathered at Wangaratta for a Social Day to celebrate 120 years as a club. The competition was won by Shane Downie of Traralgon with four wins from Trevor Peters with three wins. The jump shot prize was taken out by Sue Downie of Traralgon and the Hoop-in-One by Joy Sutherland of Mooroopna. Guest speakers at the event were President of NEDCA Maurice Cevaal-Hewitt, Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy and President of Croquet Victoria Kate Patrick who presented the Wangaratta Croquet Club with a Plaque to mark the 120 year Anniversary. Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant was an apology. During Daylight Saving, play is at 9.00am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday evenings. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WARBY WALKERS Wednesday 14 October Stanley Village and surrounds. On a beautiful spring morning, seven Warby Walkers set off to explore the charming village of Stanley and to hear about its fascinating history. Mount Feathertop and the Razorback could be seen from Ritchie’s Track and morning tea was enjoyed at Spring Ditch dam. Greg entertained us with a poetry reading of two poems written by Billy Wye – probably the greatest all Australia’s horse poets. Later we saw the cottage where he and his family lived and visited the Stanley Athenaeum where we received a welcome cup of tea. Coming Events Tuesday 27 October. McFarlane’s Hill - located to the west of Wodonga. On gravel-based walking tracks. Great views of the Wodonga area, the Murray River and the Alpine Ranges - 250m total ascent and descent, 10km. Medium. Chris 0418 503 802. Tuesday 3 November. Melbourne Cup - Walk in Markwood area. Celebrations at the Whorouly Reserve. 6km. Easy. Marita 0427 521 122. Sunday 15 November. Mount Buffalo: The Back Wall. Medium. Michael 0447 617 880.