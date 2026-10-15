Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Thursday 8 October 2026 Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Merrilyn Giacopelli 21. Ball winners: Bruna McDonald 16. NTPs: 13th: Merrilyn Giacopelli. 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Garry Dickson 21. 2nd Ed Day 18 C/B Ball winners: Brendan Nolan 18, Alan White 16, Kim Arnold 15 C/B, Liz Maher 15, Alan Mercer 14 C/B, Andrew Senkinc 14. NTPs: 13th: Fraser Jeffrey. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Angela Mitchell 37. Ball winners: Di Murphy 36, Ros White 34, Josie Fitzsimons 33 C/B. NTPs: 4th: Vicki Moorhead; 13th: Frances Duffy; 17th: Linda Stone. Saturday 10 October 2026 Mixed Pairs Championship Ladies Stroke Winner: Leeanne Carmody 72. Ball winners: Tamara O’Connor 73, Angela Mitchell 74. NTPs: 4th: Lee Freeland; 8th: Lee Freeland; 13th: Leeanne Carmody; 17th: Di Murphy. Mixed Pairs Championship Stroke Winners Scratch: Wayne Roberts and Kellie Roberts 170, on a play off from Jack Stamp and Di Murphy 170. Nett: Trevor Gunn and Tamara O’Connor 144. Mixed Pairs Championship Men's Stroke Winner: Wayne Roberts 69, 2nd Trevor Gunn 71, 3rd Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 72 C/B. Ball winners: Gordon Paterson 72, Pat Grady 73 C/B, Brian Thomas 73, Jack Stamp 73, Trevor Nippress 74 C/B, Michael Baillie 74, Gary Dinsdale 74, Steve Fisher 74, Brad Laywood 74, Danny Potter 75 C/B. NTPs: 4th: Wayne Roberts; 8th: Martin VanRhee; 13th: Trevor Nippress; 17th: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr. Sunday 11 October 2026 18 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Anthony Hill 32 C/B, 2nd Greg Rigoni 32. Ball winners: Glenn Ryan 32, Peter Evans 32, Ian Mills on a C/B from Grant Williams 32. NTPs: 4th: Grant Williams; 8th: Glenn Ryan; 13th: Mick Reidy; 17th: Greg Rigoni. Monday 12 October 2026 Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Keith Moorhead 40, 2nd Trevor Nippress 39, 3rd Ian Dinsdale 38. Ball winners: Lawrence Miller 37 C/B, Pat Ernst 37, Wayne Hibberson 35, Bernie Grealy 34 C/B, Ian Mills 34, Gary Dinsdale 34. NTPs: 4th: Mike Monro; 8th: Brian Thomas; 13th: Phil Bebb. Tuesday 13 September 2026 Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Josie Fitzsimons 22. Ball winners: Liz Maher 18, Janelle Anderson 17. NTPs: 8th: Josie Fitzsimons. Tuesday 13 October 2026 Franks Footwear Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner Di Murphy 34. Ball winners Leanne Carmody 33. NTPs 13th: Leanne Carmody. Wednesday 14 October 2026 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Garry Dickson 21, 2nd Allen Mercer 18 C/B. Ball winners: Paul Moss-Holland 18, Ron Renkin 17 C/B, Chris O’Keefe 17, Fraser Barry 15. NTPs: 4th: Brendan Nolan; 8th: Alan White. WARBY WALKERS Warby Range Bushwalkers News for 16 October 2026 Sunday, 4 October. Myrtleford – Gapsted. Nine of us set out this morning for the 12km walk along a bush road from Myrtleford to Gapsted. The road meandered at the edge of the bush in Stanley State Forest with views of Mt Buffalo, farmland and neighbouring hills. It was a quite challenging walk with plenty of hills to walk up, good time of the year for it before it gets too warm for those types of walks. We were treated to lovely birdsongs and also to quite a lot of wild flowers of different types, which we enjoyed very much. After yesterday’s rain the bush really showed off. After four hours of being immersed in the bush we were done for this time. Sunday 11 October - Four of us met at Jones Reserve in Myrtleford to walk up Reform Hill. Under blue skies and sunshine, we made our leisurely way up to the top lookout keeping an eye out for wildflowers. We had morning tea while we looked at clear views of Myrtleford and Mount Buffalo. Photos were taken and then we set off to the second lookout, again looking out for blooming flora. We were rewarded with some lovely flowering grass trees and some donkey orchids. A brief stop was taken at the second lookout and then it was down the hill back to our cars. We then travelled to Myrtleford’s Rotary Park where we had lunch and then we walked the Mosaic trail alongside the gorgeous Ovens River. Afternoon tea was coffee and ice creams on Marita’s front veranda. Coming Events Tuesday, 27 October. McFarlane’s Hill - located to the west of Wodonga. On gravel-based walking tracks. Great views of the Wodonga area, the Murray River and the Alpine Ranges. 250m total ascent and descent, 10km. Medium. Chris 0418 503 802. Tuesday, 3 November. Melbourne Cup - Walk in Markwood area. Celebrations at the Whorouly Reserve. 6km. Easy. Marita 0427 521 122. WANGARATTA CROQUET CLUB Results for Monday 12 October. Gavan Kelly and Terry Wilson d Maureen O'Keefe and Julie Sheahan 7/6, Susan Fischer and Andy Barbero d Cheryle Beckley and Jed Hart 7/4, Janet Kelly d Christine Ireland 7/4. On Monday two ladies attended our Come and Try Croquet session. On Wednesday morning a croquet playing visitor from Belmont in Victoria came and had a couple of games with our members. The Wednesday evening Twilight session saw 15 members and three come and try participants playing until the hoops could not be seen. Next Tuesday October 20 will be 120 years since the formation of the Wangaratta Croquet Club and will take the form of a Social Day with 40 players from the North East and Goulburn Valley competing. The day will include some speeches by invited guests. During Daylight Saving play is at 9.00am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday evenings. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417217009 or secretary/captain Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.