In persistent rain and heavy conditions, the Wangaratta Rovers Open Women’s season came to an end on Sunday, falling to Corowa by 58 points in an elimination final.

The Rovers showed plenty of fight early and were rewarded with the first goal of the afternoon, but trailing by 22 points at the first break after a tough opening quarter played in wet and slippery conditions.

Unfortunately, scoring opportunities became harder to find as the match wore on, with Corowa gradually gaining control and extending their advantage.

Despite the difficult weather and mounting pressure, the Rovers’ defence continued to work tirelessly throughout the contest.

The Rovers never gave up, repeatedly throwing themselves into the contest and battling hard around the ground as rain continued to fall for all four quarters.

Corowa added steadily to its lead through the middle stages before finishing strongly in the final term.

While the scoreboard favoured the visitors, the Rovers' effort and determination could not be questioned, with the group competing right to the final siren in challenging conditions.

The loss brings an end to the Rover’s 2026 campaign, but the side can be proud of reaching the finals and the resilience shown throughout the season.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 1.1 (7) defeated by Corowa 9.11 (65).

Goals: Renea Macbain.

Best players: Emily Cooper, Molly Thomas, Chloe Kungl, Emma Gosbell, Elizabeth Healy, Kathryn Burns.