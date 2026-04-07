Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Croquet and Pickleball Club (WLTCP) are again pleased to be hosting the upcoming round of North East Seniors tennis (30+) on Sunday, 12 April.

Players from across the region are encouraged to get to the courts in Merriwa Park at 10am for a 10.30am start.

This will be the final official tournament engagement for the club's 2025/26 season.

The tournament should be held in perfect North East autumnal weather.

The entry fee will include a tasty lunch with as well as morning and afternoon tea.

The bar of course will be open at end of play.

The order of play for both men and women players will be the standard graded social round robin format.

Everyone including spectators will be made very welcome - more details can be found on the club or North East Veterans Tennis websites.