Set to serve

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<p>READY TO PLAY: WLTCP president Sam Allen said the 2026/27 summer tennis season will be one of the biggest at the club. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>READY TO PLAY: WLTCP president Sam Allen said the 2026/27 summer tennis season will be one of the biggest at the club. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

READY TO PLAY: WLTCP president Sam Allen said the 2026/27 summer tennis season will be one of the biggest at the club. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

WLTCP outlines plans for monster 2026/27 lawn tennis season
Nathan de Vries
September 24, 2026 • 02:00

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