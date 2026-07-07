Not many people would’ve called that.

Wangaratta City FC’s ladder-leading division two women’s team recorded a shock 0-0 draw with bottom three side Melrose FC on Sunday, their second draw in an otherwise perfect season.

Despite having the ball in possession far more than their opposition, the Lady Devils could not find the back of the net, with their plethora of shots either flying wide, striking the woodwork, or being saved by the Melrose goalie.

No matter where they took a shot from or who did the striking, the result was the same.

At the final whistle, both sides had to be content with a handshake and a point each.

Lady Devils’ coach Kristy Mellor said it was a disappointing result in a challenging match.

“It was a tough match against Melrose,” she said.

“We had the majority of possession for the game, and about 16 shots on goal - a number of our shots hit the crossbar or were just wide.

“The Soccer Gods just were not with us, but in saying that, the Melrose keeper was extraordinary.

“They also had a very well organised defensive line which we struggled to break through.

“They are one of the toughest teams we have played this year, their position on the ladder does not represent the quality of their team.”

While the result was not an out-and-out win, there were plenty of positives to take from the game, with a number of younger players performing well at the senior level.

“Best on ground for Wangaratta was Issy Christison, she fought tirelessly in the midfield for possession of the ball and set up a number of forward runs for the team,” Mellor said.

“Maddie Craven, an under 16 girls player, also had an extraordinary game at right-back.

“She was well matched with her opposition but managed to find something extra to consistently beat her in defence.

“It was a tough game but the girls played well, apart from the result.”

While the Lady Devils retain top spot on the ladder, their lead over the league has been cut to just five points, following second-placed Cobram Roar’s 9-0 win over Diamonds on the weekend.