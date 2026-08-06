Division two women

The Foot Centre women's division two side took to their home field on Sunday in a hard-fought contest against Falcons Orange.

Team captain Christy Christie led by example, providing strong leadership and encouraging her teammates from the opening whistle to the final siren.

Caitlyn Barnden was solid in defence, working tirelessly to shut down attacking plays.

Jamielee Sexton was consistently in the right position, linking up well with her teammates and driving the ball forward into attacking areas to create scoring opportunities.

The game went right down to the wire, with both teams battling fiercely.

Unfortunately, Falcons Orange found a late goal ending the game 3–2 in a thrilling finish.

Despite the result, the team showed determination, resilience, and plenty of positives to build on for the next round.

Under 12 girls

A week off with a bye had the under 12 girls roaring back into action, and their match this week was against Corowa United.

It was clear the Dragon gals hadn’t forgotten their teamwork - they confidently moved the ball from right to left through Leriah Hallinan to Pippa Reilly and Lily Barrett and into Maddy Benton’s attack from the start.

Eliza Taylor, Halena Malcolm and Olivia Harrison dominated the back line in the first half, leaving Corowa with no chance of scoring.

The first goal came from some excellent team passing and Amelie Reilly finishing off.

This set the tone for the rest of the game, with Lilly Wood scoring her first hockey goal, while Anika Stead, Ella Clark, and Esme Henderson were all key contributors to each goal scored.

In the final minutes, Corowa managed a breakaway that looked like a certain goal but ever-reliable goalie Matilda Bongers made a stunning save to keep the score at 5-0 at the final whistle.

Results from other games:

Div 2 men – Played Falcons Orange, 2-1 win. Goals: Blake Miles 2.

Div 3 men yellow – Played Falcons, 4-1 win. Goals: Anthony Couche, Noah Gillies, Nick Groves, Michael McMurrie

Div 3 men Green – BYE.

Div three women – BYE.

Under 14 boys – Played Norths, 1-2 loss. Goals: Will Reilly.

Under 14 girls – Played Norths, 1-5 loss. Goals: Emma Shallue.

Under 12 boys – Played Falcons, 2-12 loss. Goals: James Turner, Oscar Reid.