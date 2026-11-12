Stage set for showdown

There’s always something special when storied Wangaratta clubs face off, regardless of code. This weekend, for the first time this season, Rovers United Bruck and Wangaratta Magpies are set to square off in A grade cricket, and it’s sure to be another cracking contest at the WJ Findlay Oval. While the combine has two more wins to their name than their counterparts, the tenacity and class the Magpies have shown over the first five weeks has been remarkable. The bats have been firing, and while last week’s centurion Chris Oates’ calf injury will sideline him for several weeks, the Magpies are due to welcome back skipper Cooper Matheson from suspension to firm up the top of the order. Matheson said his forced hiatus allowed him to look at the game in a different way, but he was eager to be back. “It was tough - you see a lot more when you’re sitting off the ground watching where things can go wrong, so it was pretty good to watch a few games, even though I didn’t have a choice,” he said. “I’ve got a few things to take into the game with me now from spectating. “I can’t really say it was good watching a few games, but it wasn’t too bad. “To win two out of the three I missed was good, we didn’t really go backwards too far.” Matheson said the key to defeating the Rovers was to be ultra-consistent with ball in hand, to starve their powerhouse batters of easy runs. “Our batting’s been pretty good, nearly the whole year our batting has been pretty consistent, but it’s just our bowling, bowling the right areas, right lines, setting fields and bowling to them instead of trying to chase wickets as a few blokes have done,” he said. “We need to start just restricting teams with the ball a bit more – we’ve been pretty good the past couple of weeks, but when you’re playing against the better sides, you don’t get away with as much. “If we can get our bowling stocks bowling to our plans a bit better, we’ll go pretty far. “It’s always a very tough game against the Rovers, we’ve battled with them a fair few times over the past few years. “They’ve been making plenty of runs, a lot of their bats are in form, so it’ll put our bowlers to the test, 100 per cent.” For their part, Rovers United Bruck has been flying, with a second round loss to the Lakers the only blemish on their season. RUB captain Matt Whitten said the entire list had stood up at one time or another, with bat and with ball. “We’re really happy with where we are,” he said. “Jonty’s [Oliver] been fantastic, then Lucky [Perera], Schona [Jacob Schonafinger], Dean [Shaw], Nick [Jardim] have all made runs at some point, and our bowlers have done the same. “I think Schona on the weekend was our first big bag of wickets with six, so it’s been a good team effort the whole season so far. “Our issue is we kind of get out to not the best balls – I don’t think many of us have been genuinely gotten out, I think a lot of the time it’s us getting ourselves out, whether it be a poor shot or hitting the ball in the air or whatever it might be. “I just think a little bit more temperament, locking in and not giving in and having that concentration lapse to get out.” With the weapons at their disposal, the Hawks’ bowling and batting will be tough to contain. “Plenty of runs for them is probably going to be our biggest challenge with them, being able to nullify their hitters and their good quality bats, and with Cooper back this week, it’s going to get even more difficult,” Whitten said. “We’re really looking forward to the challenge, being able to put up a fight and hopefully take the chocolates.” The match commences from 12.30pm this Saturday at WJ Findlay Oval.