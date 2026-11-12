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Stage set for showdown

<p>HE\\'S BACK: Wangaratta Magpies will welcome back skipper Cooper Matheson from suspension for their clash with Rovers United Bruck. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>HE\\'S BACK: Wangaratta Magpies will welcome back skipper Cooper Matheson from suspension for their clash with Rovers United Bruck. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

HE'S BACK: Wangaratta Magpies will welcome back skipper Cooper Matheson from suspension for their clash with Rovers United Bruck. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Magpies skipper Matheson back from suspension for RUB rival rumble
Nathan de Vries
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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