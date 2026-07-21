Greta’s A grade side has put themselves in the box seat for a top three finish after a stirring 52-45 win against Bonnie Doon on Saturday.

The Blues entered the match behind Goorambat in fourth on the ladder, but a Bats loss opened the door.

The last time Greta and Bonnie Doon met they played out a 51-all draw and Saturday was trending towards a similar direction in the first half at the Greta Recreation Reserve.

After a stalemate in the first quarter, the Bombers were able to gain the ascendancy at half time leading by three goals in a high scoring shootout.

The league’s leading scorer Amy Starzer was once again leading her side while Erin Bond was applying the pressure on the defensive end.

Momentum took a swing in the other direction as the third quarter played out and Greta flexed their muscles.

A 16-10 premiership quarter saw the lead change hands and the Blues would prove to be too hard to catch in the end.

Allyson Hussey played a starring role under the ring with her 26 goals and was well supported by Taylah Reidy, matching her effort with 26 of her own.

At the other end Amanda Coote and Milly Matthewson got the ball rolling the Blues’ way and helped stifle Bonnie Doon in the second half.

Following just their second loss of the season, the Bombers now risk falling back to the chasing pack as they come up against the undefeated Whorouly this weekend.

At the bat cave, it wasn’t all easy-going for the Lions last Saturday as they were in front by just the three goals at the halfway mark.

Goorambat were coming off five straight wins and weren’t scared of getting in the faces of Whorouly.

After half time the Lions were able to find a way to steady, scoring 13 goals to eight in the third quarter before holding the Bats to just five goals in the last, securing the 41-29 win.

Anchoring the stout second half defence was Laura Keighran, who played her 50th game for the club while at the other end Abbey Forrest added to her impressive season tally with another 28 goals.

Milawa A grade kept their slim finals chances alive with a 14-goal win against Bright.

The visitors were playing catch up for the entire game as Milawa held the lead for the full four quarters, extending their advantage from four, to eight and then twelve in the opening three periods of play.

The Demons held firm in the last quarter to round out an impressive 48-34 home win.

In the other matches Tarrawingee proved too strong for North Wangaratta 48-36, while Benalla brought up their fifth win of the year at Moyhu 57-45.