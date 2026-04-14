Over the Easter holiday weekend, the Wangaratta Rifle Club (WRC) held its annual Easter Competition, and enjoyed a great turn out, peaking with 57 competitors and 20 observers for the Saturday events.

Competitors came from all over the state and even from as far afield as Broken Hill.

Some visitors included a holiday to the Wangaratta region in their itinerary, and one had even prebooked a specialist medical appointment.

All WRC members, visitors and observers had a great time - old friendships were renewed and new friends were made, and many technical tips were exchanged, enriching attendees’ knowledge of the sport.

The highlight of the weekend was the inaugural Wohlers Prize Cup competition.

The prize cup is named for the Wohlers family, whose name is almost synonymous with the long history of the Wangaratta Rifle Club.

The WRC has been continuously active since its formation in 1884, and from 1907 onwards the Wohlers family have been active club participants, holding many committee positions and winning numerous local and statewide competitions.

A total of five members of the family had, between them, been members of WRC for a combined total of 250 years.

The Wohlers Prize Cup competition was held, for the very first time, on Easter Sunday.

The winner was Tony Skinner of the Castlemaine Rifle Club who, on two ranges of 10 shots over 600m, achieved the score of 100/100 points, with 19 out of a possible 20 supercentres.

A bullseye (five points) has a 32cm diameter and a supercentre (also five points) is 8cm inside this.

Skinner was delighted with his score and said he feels honoured to have won the cup.

This was quite an impressive start to what the club believes will be a significant prize and major honour in the ongoing history of the Wangaratta Rifle Club.