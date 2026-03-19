After a dynamite performance in the water at the Sri Chinmoy Lake Swim in Canberra, Aron Lombardi's winning streak remains untouched, claiming the outright winner title and smashing a competition record.

Not only did the Galen Catholic College teacher secure his 14th back-to-back win, he also broke the Male 17+ 500m swim record with an outstanding time of 7:53.

"I was very surprised," Lombardi admitted.

"The swim felt good and at an even pace so I didn’t fade out at the end, but I still wasn’t expecting to break the record."

An undisputed winner, Lombardi said its the lows and highs of the journey that enables him to deliver such stellar performances in the water.

"The best part has been the mixture between pool swimming events and open water events - which I might actually prefer," he said.

"A tough challenge and something about swimming in the ocean or a lake the pool can’t match.

"I have slacked off training over the past few months, but it has probably helped as I was feeling fresh and not as tired/sore as I have at other competitions when I was training more."

With perfect weather conditions, a bustling competition day atmosphere and most importantly, his family cheering him on, a good day was in the cards for Lombardi.

"The water was a nice temperature and much warmer than the ocean which made the day even better and a bonus especially without a wetsuit on," he said.

"They put on a good event, with free pancakes after the swim and lots of people enjoying the nice morning swimming in the lake.

"The Australian Masters Games were held in Canberra as well, and my son really enjoys going to Canberra with all of the kids activities on offer and he has a great time.

"My wife is incredibly supportive and it has become a great family outing."

As for what's to come, Lombardi said he'll be taking a break from the competition scene to refocus on his football coaching.

"There are lots of clashes this year with the swimming and football calendar but I am hoping in November to get back in the lake to compete in the 10km National Capital Swim," he said.

"This is a much longer swim than I normally do and would be a great challenge to see how I go."