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Allens rule the lawn in a social season opener

<p>LIKE A FINE WINE: Mark Gorman, pictured at the Merriwa Park courts last summer, was back in action at the weekend in the opening day of the new lawn tennis summer season.</p>\\n
<p>LIKE A FINE WINE: Mark Gorman, pictured at the Merriwa Park courts last summer, was back in action at the weekend in the opening day of the new lawn tennis summer season.</p>\\n

LIKE A FINE WINE: Mark Gorman, pictured at the Merriwa Park courts last summer, was back in action at the weekend in the opening day of the new lawn tennis summer season.

Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club summer of tennis begins
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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