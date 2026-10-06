Allens rule the lawn in a social season opener

The summer season of tennis for seniors kicked off on Saturday with a social round-robin which attracted 25 players. At the 1:30pm start of play the weather was fine in Wangaratta, however black clouds looked threatening towards the south. At 3:20pm the heavens opened, and about 30mm of rain came down in a short time leading to play being abandoned. Saturday the 10th will see the start of Aggregate competition. Players must register each Saturday by 12:30pm, ready for a 1:30pm start of play. Registration can be made on the club website under “Competitions/Aggregate”. Thursday 8 October will see the start of the new Twilight Round-Robin competition. This will provide an opportunity for members to increase their participation in organised events. Non-members may trial the format a few times before committing to a club membership. The new event will maintain a social atmosphere, however it will still be competitive. Players must register by 5pm on the day, ready for a 6pm start. Registration can be made on the club website under “Competitions/Twilight Round-robin”. Twilight teams competition begins the following week on Monday 12 October for B Grade, and Tuesday 13 October for A grade. For Twilight teams inquiries call Stephen on 0423 236 907. The lub’s Annual General Meeting is to be held on Saturday 10th, at 12:45pm prior to the start of the Aggregate Competition. RESULTS Section: 1 Matt Allen 12-6, Sam Allen 11-7, Kevin Callahan 6-5, Ryan Patterson 6-12, Andrew Lindner 1-6 Section: 2 Mario Pane 14-14, Brian Scobie 12-5, Michael Falkenberg 12-8, Andrew Cope 11-17, Ashley Weston 7-12 Section: 3 Mike Lairson 12-8, Pat Flynn 11-9, Mark Gorman 9-11, Thomas McDonald 5-6, Des Steele 3-6 Section: 4 Amy Lairson 12-8, Greg Renner 11-9, James Wilkinson 9-11, Tony Clarebrough 5-6, Max McAuliffe 3-6