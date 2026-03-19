This Sunday, the Wangaratta Table Tennis Association is throwing open their doors for the wider community to come along and have some fun.

The club’s free Family Fun Come and Try day will run from 9.20am-12pm on Sunday, 22 March, at the club’s base at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

“The main idea behind the come and try day is to promote table tennis to the wider community,” a WTTA spokesperson said.

“Table tennis is an enjoyable and social sport and great for physical fitness.

“The Hub at the Wangaratta Showgrounds brings together people of all ages and abilities.

“Club bats are always available for use.

“We are looking to the future, hoping to grow membership of both senior and especially junior players to boost the vitality of the club and strength of the competition.

“There are also many opportunities to play tournaments and interclub competitions.”

All persons interested in learning the game are encouraged to attend for a fun hit or a family challenge.

Experienced players will be available to offer some relaxed coaching and explain what competitions are on offer at the club.

A sausage sizzle, icy poles, and tea and coffee will be provided during the morning.

It’s an exciting time at the club, as they prepare to launch a new Swish table, an adapted version of table tennis designed specifically for people who are blind or have low vision.

The game is played on a custom designed table using a ball which makes a sound, allowing players to track it by listening.

The club will host a launch event for the Swish table on Sunday, 29 March from 10.30am-12pm.