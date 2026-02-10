It was a quiet and less-frantic round of the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate tennis competition on Saturday, with only four sections taking to the courts.

Regardless, the competition was just as fierce, with Ryan Patterson staying strong to take the top spot in section one.

Coming in with a commendable 21-14, Patterson kept his nose in front of Brian Scobie, who had to settle for second with his 21-15.

Ashley Weston achieved a balanced 18-18, while Andrew Lindner (17-19) and Kevin Callahan (13-24) brought up the rear.

Section two saw another tight contest, with just a handful of games separating the top three.

Mike Lairson held his nerve to take the section 21-15, narrowly ahead of both Andrew Cope (20-16) and Joel Eulenstein (19-16).

Jason Tan wasn’t far from calculations with his 17-22, while Thomas McDonald performed well for his 15-23.

In section three, Frank Harris and Mick Cavallin couldn’t be split, sharing top honours with their 23-17.

Mark Gorman (18-22) and Pat Flynn (16-24) fought hard all day, but ended far from the top two.

Alan Busk wrapped things up in section four, saluting with his 21-12.

Peter Curran was nipping at his heels all day, but had to be content with his 20-12 and second place, while James Wilkinson balanced the ledger with 16-16.

Just behind them was Amy Lairson (15-18), while Tim Dickinson managed 10-24.

Senior aggregate competition play will continue on Saturday at Merriwa Park.

Section: 1 - Ryan Patterson 21-14, Brian Scobie 21-15, Ashley Weston 18-18, Andrew Lindner 17-19, Kevin Callahan 13-24.

Section: 2 - Mike Lairson 21-15, Andrew Cope 20-16, Joel Eulenstein 19-16, Jason Tan 17-22, Thomas McDonald 15-23.

Section: 3 - Frank Harris 23-17, Mick Cavallin 23-17, Mark Gorman 18-22, Pat Flynn 16-24.

Section: 4 - Alan Busk 21-12, Peter Curran 20-12, James Wilkinson 16-16, Amy Lairson 15-18, Tim Dickinson 10-24.