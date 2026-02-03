The dust has settled, the racquets put away – the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s beloved and well-attended Australia Day tournament is over for another year.

While the club was slated to return to their regular season aggregate competition on the weekend, excessive temperatures and the effects of the prolonged heatwave caused the club to cancel competition play on Saturday.

Nevertheless, it presented an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the winners and determined competitors who made the tournament as impressive and enjoyable as it was.

Dal Zotto Wines Australia Day Tournament 2026 - Results

Mixed Doubles, D – Winners: Charlie White, Sharyn White. Runners Up: Dale Unwin, Amelia Unwin.

Men’s Doubles, Veterans – Winners: Kevin Callahan, Barry Sullivan. Runners Up: Mark Brown, Matthew Curran.

Men’s Singles, Veterans – Winner: Andrew Peart. Runner Up: Mark Brown.

Mixed Doubles, D2 – Winners: Harry Brazel, Susie Rudd. Runners Up: David Boonzaayer, Cate Geard.

Ladies’ Doubles, D – Winners: Peta Hyde, Susie Rudd. Runners Up: Nicole Derman, Gnat Fuzz.

Men’s Doubles, D – Winners: Daniel Mustica, Patrick Mustica. Runners Up: Tom Handsome, Junior Happy Gilmore.

Ladies’ Singles, D – Winner: Susie Rudd. Runner Up: Bryley Ellis.

Men’s Singles, D – Winner: Charlie White, Runner Up: Harry Brazel.

Mixed Doubles, C – Winners: Matthew Mukhtar, Bryley Ellis. Runners Up: Nickko Shaw, Ingrid Garvie.

Ladies’ Doubles, C – Winners: Cate Geard, Dana Visescu. Runners Up: Christina Hooper, Kylie Hooper.

Men’s Doubles, C – Winners: Harrison McCarthy, Nicholas Salmon. Runners Up: Carl Ceddia, Christien Ceddia.

Ladies’ Singles, C – Winner: Treena McNair. Runner Up: Dana Visescu.

Men’s Singles, C – Winner: Andrew Taylor. Runner Up: Lachlan Tesmer.

Mixed Doubles, B – Winners: Shane Flynn, Michelle Flynn. Runners Up: Brad Hasler, Jodi-Anne Hasler.

Ladies’ Doubles, B - Winners: Claire Lucas-Gear, Monique McEwan. Runners Up: Belinda Christmas, Tracey Euhus.

Men’s Doubles, B - Winners: Andrew Barry, Michael Bulpin. Runners Up: Jack Fordham, Harry Higgs.

Ladies’ Singles, B - Winner: Lee Yen Khoo. Runner Up: Michele May.

Men’s Singles, B - Winner: Michael Bulpin. Runner Up: Thomas Buttifant.

Mixed Doubles, A - Winners: Josh Bennier, Stefanie Navaratnam. Runners Up: Jeremy Taylor, Maddie Taylor.

Ladies’ Doubles, A - Winners: Kate Campbell, Maree Sullivan. Runners Up: Georgia Allen, Mandy Allen.

Men’s Doubles, A – Winners: Robert Dumsday, Brendan Pooley. Runners Up: John Hampson, Patrick McInerney.

Ladies’ Singles, A – Winner: Kim Summerill. Runner Up: Priscilla Dawson.

Men’s Singles, A – Winner: Conner Ferris. Runner Up: Dylan Edgley.

Men’s Singles, A2 – Winner: Darcy Keirnan, Runner Up: Andrew Broadhead.

Mixed Doubles, Open – Winners: Matthew Peart, Lara Slisko. Runners Up: Jordan Roseblade, Savannah James.

Ladies’ Doubles, Open – Winners: Priscilla Dawson, Belle Thompson. Runners Up: Alex Bell, Stefanie Navaratnam.

Men’s Doubles, Open – Winners: Alexander Taylor, Jeremy Taylor. Runners Up: Harry Buttifant, Alex Scrutton.

Ladies’ Singles, Open – Winner: Belle Thompson. Runner Up: Savannah James.

Men’s Singles, Open – Winner: Jeremy Taylor. Runner Up: Matthew Peart.

Girls’ Doubles, 16s – Winners: Sarah Antonski, Scarlett Smarandache. Runners Up: Eliza Lawrence, Abbie Wines.

Girls’ Singles, 16s – Winner: Sarah Antonski. Runner Up: Scarlett Smarandache.

Girls’ Doubles, 14s – Winners: Evie Mustica, Willow-Rose Pippo. Runners Up: Maddie Rea, Charli Rees.

Boys’ Doubles, 14s – Winners: Levi Hampson, Xavier Hampson. Runners Up: Liam Bulpin, William Ceddia.

Girls’ Singles, 14s – Winner: Georgie Barber. Runner Up: Isabelle Gelderbloem.

Boys’ Singles, 14s – Winner: Charlie Marks. Runner Up: Zac Williamson.

Girls’ Doubles, 12s – Winners: Georgie Barber, Evie Meagher. Runners Up: Alyssa Bryant, Annabel Hampson.

Boys’ Doubles, 12s – Winners: Roman Eaton, Tristan Eaton. Runners Up: George Broecker, Harrison Broecker.

Girls’ Singles, 12s – Winner: Evie Meagher. Runner Up: Annabel Hampson.

Boys’ Singles, 12s – Winner: Harrison Broecker. Runner Up: Hunter McInerney.

Boys’ Doubles, 10s – Winners: Dominic Harris, Beau Lawrence. Runners Up: Spencer Crothers, William Newton.

Girls’ Singles, 10s – Winner: Jane Newton. Runner Up: Eve Fitzpatrick.

Boys’ Singles, 10s – Winner: Jack Bryant. Runner Up: Tristan Eaton.